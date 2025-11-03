The battered and bruised Chargers beat the Titans, now head to the trade deadline
The Los Angeles Chargers managed to pull out a hard fought victory on the road against the Tennessee Titans. They may have have lost both of their starting offensive tackles, again.
Diana Russini reported that the Chargers were among teams exploring trades to address their offensive line. The Chargers starting right tackle has been veteran Bobby Hart since week six following a knee injury to Trey Pipkins in week five.
Hart suffered what appeared to be a knee injury in the first quarter and exited the game. Trey Pipkins, nursing his own knee injury, returned to the field to reclaim his spot on the right side of the line.
It already seemed rough, but the Chargers lost their top offensive lineman again in the second quarter. Left tackle Joe Alt appeared to suffer a knee injury while engaged in pass protection and a Titan defender crashed right into his right knee. Alt was carted off and appeared to clutch his knee despite an official annoucement of ankle injury.
The Chargers also entered the day without big free agent guard signing Mehki Becton nursing a knee injury and has been inconsistently on the field through the first half of the season. They are running out of offensive lineman. If they hope to field a competitive unit down the stretch, Joe Hortiz has to make a move.
Possible Chargers trade targets
Kelvin Beachum, offensive tackle: The Arizona Cardinals have relagated Beachum to a backup role. He has only one start under his belt in the current season. The veteran is currently playing his 14th season and is on an expiring contract.
Max Mitchell, offensive tackle: The New York Jets have a young group of talented offensive tackles but need to turn an eye to the future. Mitchell was a fourth round selection in 2022 for New York. Chargers assistant general manager Chad Alexander was the Jets director of player personnel when Mitchell was drafted.
Teven Jenkins, guard/ offensive tackle: The Cleveland Browns have eyes towards the future and Jenkins was a promising prospect in the 2021 class but dealt with injuries during his time in Chicago prior to signing with the Browns on a one year deal.
Kevin Zeitler, guard: The team the Chargers just faced have a veteran guard who may want another chance to chase the playoffs
Joe Hortiz is facing a tough hill to climb being short on cap space and draft capital. The next few days will be busy for the Chargers front office.
