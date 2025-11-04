Chargers NFL trade deadline live updates, news and rumors
The Los Angeles Chargers could be one of the NFL’s most interesting, active teams at the NFL trade deadline.
Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers got out in front of the NFL trade market weeks ago with the move to acquire pass-rusher Odafe Oweh.
Now, with season-ending injuries to Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, plus injuries to names like Mekhi Becton, Trey Pipkins and running backs Najee Harris, Omarion Hampton and Hassan Haskins (to name a few), well, the Chargers could use some more help.
Below, we’ll update a tracker with live buzz, rumors and news as it happens at the deadline for the Chargers.
Chargers, Odafe Oweh, Ravens trade recap
Back in early October, the Chargers sent a 2026 fifth-round pick and safety Alohi Gilman to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for Odafe Oweh. He’s since recorded four sacks in as many games after none in Baltimore. It’s the latest lopsided deal favoring the Chargers, with the deal involving Ladd McConkey and New England still the top example. If the Chargers front office can keep pulling off ripoffs like that, they need to make it happen.
Chargers cap space, list of draft picks at NFL trade deadline
The Chargers’ cap space and list of draft picks available for trade don’t seem like much, on paper. But the front office has already shown a willingness to get creative to make things work.
Chargers NFL trade deadline needs
The Chargers have many needs at the NFL trade deadline, but could especially use capable veterans on the offensive line in front of Justin Herbert and at running back until Hampton can return.
