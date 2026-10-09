Justin Herbert is in Trouble: Non-Chargers Fans Wouldn’t Be Able to Name 1 Starting OL

Pray for Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Cross the fingers. Whatever. Just send the guy some good luck and vibes.

He’s going to need it.

The Chargers enter Week 5 with an injury report 18 players long. One of those is starting star offensive tackle Joe Alt, who is out at least one week with a new injury. The other starting tackle? Rashawn Slater was spotted on crutches after a loss one week ago.

Just fire up the trade candidates talk already, really.

So, for those keeping count, the Chargers are about to roll out an offensive line that could include four rookies in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos.

Chargers’ Justin Herbert is in trouble

Justin Herbert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Good luck even figuring out who goes where on the Chargers offensive line at this point.

On paper, it could look something like this:

LT: Logan Taylor (or Branson Taylor, if activated from IR)

LG: Alex Harkey

C: Jake Slaughter

RG: Cole Strange

RT: Travis Burke

There are other slight adjustments the Chargers can make to this in the name of “versatility” or whatever, but the point stands: Things are bleak.

Two things that won’t change? Jake Slaughter and Cole Strange. Slaughter is the center they drafted to play guard who trained there before going back to center after Tyler Biadasz got hurt. Odds are they won’t change that now.

Then there’s Strange, who has been a colossal bust of a signing and currently ranks 70th out of 74 guards at PFF.

Another thing that won’t change? Jim Harbaugh’s apparent confidence in his rookie linemen, as captured by Kris Rhim of ESPN: "I saw a confident demeanor, one that was ready to accept the challenge. Brought some memories back, being a player, what that felt like when I was put in that position and the feeling of stepping up to the challenge."

And look, maybe the Chargers will find out they have something with draft picks like Burke, Taylor and Harkey. That would be ideal. But the immediate outlook is a disaster and, frankly, the Chargers have managed to fail more than ever before in protecting and supporting Herbert.

Overall, Sunday feels like a massive red flag for Herbert and the Chargers, with health a concern as much as 0-5 at this point.

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