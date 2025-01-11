Is Quentin Johnston playing today? Injury updates for Chargers WR
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston is dealing with an injury before kickoff of his team’s NFL playoff encounter with the Houston Texans.
Johnston closed the season with arguably the best game of his young career after being a first-round pick last year, but a thigh injury has thrown his availability for the wild-card round into question.
Here’s a look at the latest on Johnston ahead of kickoff.
Quentin Johnston injury update
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Johnston is “good to go” for the playoff game despite the thigh injury and illness.
- The Chargers listed Johnston as questionable on the final injury report.
Injury takeaway for Chargers
The Justin Herbert-led passing attack can’t exactly afford to miss Johnston. That’s especially the case coming out of his 186-yard outburst in the season finale that capped off a nice upswing of a sophomore campaign. Ladd McConkey is the lone other threat through the air in the offense, especially with names like DJ Chark yet to step up.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Ezekiel Elliott’s Los Angeles Chargers debut hits a snag
Chargers vs. Texans playoff buzz has Houston stars Stroud, Mixon unhappy
Chargers make last-second roster moves before NFL playoffs vs. Texans
Looking back on Los Angeles Chargers' last postseason win
NFL expert says Chargers are the lower seed capable of going on NFL playoff run
Chargers weather updates: Forecast ahead of NFL playoff game vs. Texans
Chargers jerseys, helmets: What Los Angeles will wear for NFL wild-card playoffs