2025 NFL Draft: Tracking Every Chiefs Update
The Kansas City Chiefs will be on the clock sooner than we know it.
After a bitter ending to their 2024 campaign, which led to their defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs will look to kick off their draft season on the right foot. They currently possess the No. 31 overall pick, as they have a ton to consider going into draft day.
Regardless of how last season ended, the franchise sits in a strong position going into next season. However, there is still a ton of work to be done, and that begins with this year's draft process. Last season's draft class showed up nicely, and as the new guys come in, perhaps the organization can land on its feet once more.
Chiefs franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes, much like the rest of his teammates, was not happy with how the season ended, and whether the older players like it or not, this team needs new blood to get them back on track to greatness.
"Losing the Super Bowl just doesn't feel good any way," Mahomes said following the Super Bowl defeat. "I was proud of how my team fought this entire season with the expectations we had on us, but we came up short. Now it's how you respond, and hopefully we can learn from this like we learned from the last loss that we had."
Overall, the Chiefs have eight picks to choose from. This consists of four picks in the Top 100 and three seventh-round picks. The Chiefs will not be on the clock in the fourth, fifth, or sixth round unless they desire to trade up in the selection process.
The franchise is used to picking at the latter half of the draft pool, given their recent success. The earliest draft selection will come in round three, as they hold the 66th overall pick; three selections behind where they are set to select a player in the second round.
We will make sure to keep you up to date on every Chiefs update through the course of the draft, all the way from the No. 31 pick through the seventh and final round of the draft.
So follow along with us here every day as we bring you the latest on the Chiefs and the 2025 NFL Draft. Don't forget to bookmark this page to make sure you do not miss a single update as the Chiefs prepare for the biggest NFL event of the year.
