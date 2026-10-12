Chiefs Injury Report: Kingsley Suamataia Is Back, Updates on Josh Simmons and Rashee Rice

The Chiefs received an extended period of rest with their bye week. It was a much-deserved break for a Kansas City squad that started the year with an impressive 4-0 record.

Now, Andy Reid's team will have to play 13 consecutive games without a break, which should make for a brutal stretch down the road. The head coach spoke to the media for the first time in a week to provide a few updates on his team.

Kansas City has already been hit by the injury bug, but left guard Kingsley Suamataia was benched in Week 4 against the Raiders due to a "coaching decision." It appears that no further disciplinary action will be taken against the third-year offensive lineman, who was replaced by Mike Caliendo in the victory.



"Yeah, he'll be back," Reid confirmed with the media this afternoon.

When Reid was asked about Suamataia's benching last Sunday, he stated that he didn't want to disclose any further information about the reasoning and that Suamataia would "be better for it." However, that one-game absence seems to be the extent of his punishment.

Sep 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia (76) takes the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to Suamataia's situation, the Chiefs have been without starting left tackle Josh Simmons for the entirety of the regular season because of a bulging disc in his back. Despite all the speculation surrounding his status, Reid provided a more positive update on Simmons today.

"I'll know more soon. They [Josh Simmons and Rashee Rice] were in last week," Reid said. "Josh was here all week doing his rehab and stuff. So, we'll see. They'll be back tomorrow, and I'll have a better idea of what's going on."

Although a return doesn't sound imminent, this is a lot more encouraging than Reid's typically vague answers about Simmons' back. It's an excellent sign that he was rehabbing with the training staff during the bye.

Andy Reid, following the Chiefs' bye, said the team signed Justin Watson to the practice squad. Tyquan Thornton (left ankle) is expected to be placed on IR.



Reid on Josh Simmons: "Josh was here all [last] week doing his rehab. They'll be back tomorrow & I'll have a better idea." — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) October 12, 2026

Getting Suamataia back already bolsters KC's unit in the trenches, but having Simmons back would be an even bigger development. If he's ready to go in Week 6 versus the Chargers, the Chiefs could move acting left tackle Kahlil Benson to the right side and send Jaylon Moore to a swing tackle role.

In the receiver room, Rashee Rice remains day-to-day with the hamstring injury he suffered in the first quarter last game, while Reid confirmed that Tyquan Thornton will likely be placed on Injured Reserve. The breakout speedster dislocated his ankle late in the fourth quarter during a career day in the victory over Las Vegas.



To help offset those losses, Kansas City has signed Justin Watson to its practice squad, who won a pair of championships with the team in 2023 and 2024. The Chiefs could elevate him as early as this weekend given his familiarity with the scheme.

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