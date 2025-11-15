Chiefs' Path to the Top Is Clear
The Kansas City Chiefs have stumbled all season, ever since their season opener loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs haven't played like themselves. Their offense started to get back into shape once Rashee Rice came back from his suspension, but the last time they were on the field, they couldn't get anything going.
The Buffalo Bills' defense knew what to do to stop Patrick Mahomes, and it led to one of the worst games of his career. Things don't look any better for their offense, as their next game is against the Denver Broncos, whose defense is the reason they're sitting atop the AFC West.
Week 11 Power Rankings
Thomas Valentine is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he updated his power rankings heading into Week 11. Despite being on their bye week, the Chiefs' position on the list didn't budge, and they remain the 2nd-best team in the NFL according to Valentine.
"The worst-case scenario for the Chiefs in their Week 10 bye was the Broncos and Chargers winning, thereby widening the gap in their pursuit of a tenth straight AFC West title. That’s exactly what happened, and the Chiefs now have a 23% chance of winning the division", said Valentine.
The statistics aren't looking in the Chiefs' favor, but they've looked down and out in seasons previously and have always found a way to make it into the postseason. Undoubtedly, a lot is riding on their game against the Broncos, but it won't be the end of the world if they lose.
"Though that space has widened, the Chiefs have earned the benefit of the doubt. The offense, before the Bills game, was ticking and is third in EPA per play, and Steve Spagnuolo’s defense always finds a way to step up down the stretch".
Thankfully for the Chiefs, the Broncos haven't actualized all of their potential and are a team they can beat. Steve Spagnuolo and the Chiefs' defense are well-equipped to shut down Bo Nix; they just need to find a way to score on the Broncos' stout defense.
In nearly all of their losses this season, Mahomes has thrown an interception, so they can't afford to make any mistakes that would set their offense back. They had a week to figure out whatever went wrong against the Bills; now's the time for this unit to execute. The path to the top is clear: beat the Broncos and show the rest of the NFL that the Chiefs' dynasty is still ongoing.
