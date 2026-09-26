Should Mansoor Delane Get Extended Run in Chiefs’ Expected Blowout vs. Dolphins?

Cornerback Mansoor Delane had one of the more unusual debuts in recent NFL history. It only took the No. 6 overall pick in this year's draft three plays to record his first career interception, but on that same play, he aggravated a shoulder injury that had bothered him throughout the offseason.

The Chiefs ruled Delane active for their Week 2 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, leading many to believe he was back to full health. However, he was only available as an emergency option and didn't take a single defensive snap as a precautionary measure.



This week against the Dolphins, head coach Andy Reid expects Delane to be a full go and, hopefully, have no setbacks with his shoulder. Though Kansas City is heavily favored over this rebuilding Miami squad, just how much should the coaching staff ask of the first-round pick tomorrow afternoon?

How Much Will Mansoor Delane Play vs. Dolphins?

Delane's shoulder ailment isn't something that suddenly popped up out of the blue. He missed Kansas City's mandatory minicamp in June because of what turned out to be a hairline fracture in his scapula and didn't shed his yellow non-contact jersey during training camp until the final week of team sessions.



Considering Delane missed the preseason opener, was restricted in the following two contests, and has only three NFL regular-season snaps to his name, it feels like he needs to get significant game reps sooner rather than later. The question is whether the coaching staff is willing to put him out there as an every-down player in his first game back against a team Kansas City is expected to defeat handily.

In Delane's absence, Kristian Fulton has stepped in on the boundary and done a fine job. He did commit two penalties in the first half against Indy last week, but he also recorded his first interception as a Chief to swing the momentum back in Kansas City's favor. He's a solid option to spell Delane throughout the afternoon and keep his workload reasonable.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; LSU defensive back Mansoor Delane (DB06) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless, this is a player the Chiefs traded up for in the first round and selected to replace an All-Pro in Trent McDuffie. He isn't some ordinary rookie the coaching staff needs to cautiously work back into the mix — Delane is supposed to be an anchor of this defensive unit and the clear-cut CB1 opposite Nohl Williams on the outside.

Miami probably has the worst receiving corps in the NFL, making this about as favorable a matchup as Delane could ask for in his return. He'll face far more challenging assignments later in the season, so this is a good opportunity to get him back into the flow of a full game. The Chiefs have a chance to let him knock off the rust against a relatively forgiving opponent.

With Delane being a full participant in practice this week and entering Week 3 without an injury designation, there shouldn't be any reason to limit his workload just to ease him back into the rotation. He's a first-round pick who has barely seen the field since arriving in KC, and he needs as many live reps as he can get before the schedule gets tougher. Assuming his shoulder responds well, the Chiefs should let him play.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.