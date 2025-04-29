Fit Analysis for 2025 Colts Draft Picks
The Indianapolis Colts have completed their 2025 NFL draft with eight new names in seven rounds. With so much on the line for the 2025 campaign, it was crucial that they addressed several areas of the roster, and it seems, for the most part, that has been done.
With this on the brain, it's time to discuss what each player brings to the Colts and what kind of impact they might have in year one.
Tyler Warren - Tight End | Potential Superstar
Penn State's Tyler Warren fell into the Colts' hands at the 14th overall position. His draft stock was determined by his incredible 2024, where he won the Mackey Award. He caught 104 passes in 16 games for 1,233 receiving yards and 12 all-purpose touchdowns (eight receiving, four rushing).
The Colts had little to no production from their tight ends last year, and now might have a future superstar if everything works out. While he may not be the prospect Brock Bowers (Las Vegas Raiders) was, he's still worthy of starting with great potential in Shane Steichen's offense.
J.T. Tuimoloau - Defensive End | Rotational Edge with Potential to Be a Starter
Taken with the 45th overall selection in round two, Ohio State's J.T. Tuimoloau is a great fit for Lou Anarumo's scheme. Tuimoloau was a force on the Buckeye defense, notching 12.5 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, and 51 quarterback pressures during their championship run.
Joining Laiatu Latu, Samson Ebukam, and Kwity Paye, Tuimoloau can be an outright starter if he hits his stride. It might take some time, but Tuimoloau has the power, talent, and traits to be an enforcer with eight-plus sack potential right out of the gate.
Justin Walley - Cornerback | Another Slot Cornerback
When Minnesota's Justin Walley was selected with the 80th overall pick, it raised some eyebrows due to other needs such as offensive/defensive line, linebacker, safety depth, and running back being present. However, Indy went with Walley as a future slot behind Kenny Moore II.
Walley played well in his four years with the Golden Gophers, stacking up 155 tackles, seven picks, and 27 passes defended. We'll see how Anarumo implements Walley's skills for the stop troops.
Jalen Travis - Offensive Tackle | The New Swing Tackle
Iowa State offensive tackle Jalen Travis can slot immediately into a competition with Blake Freeland for the Colts' swing tackle position. Indy never selected a guard, so they're likely moving Matt Goncalves inside to replace Will Fries.
Travis is likely a step better than Freeland for this role, and he played well in 2024, especially with pass-protection, indicated by his Pro Football Focus metric of 85.8 and a mere sack allowed on 475 pass-blocking snaps. We'll see his ceiling, but at the least, he'll be a decent backup for the edges.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
DJ Giddens - Running Back | Three-Down Back Behind Jonathan Taylor
Indianapolis needed Kansas State's DJ Giddens to be the complementary back behind Jonathan Taylor. While he'll compete with Khalil Herbert, the chances are that Giddens will surface as a more qualified backup than the veteran.
Giddens improved every year as a Wildcat, capping off his collegiate career with an impressive 2024 that features a 6.6 yards per carry average, 1,343 rushing yards on 206 attempts, and eight total scores. Giddens will give defenses something else to worry about while preserving Taylor's legs.
Riley Leonard - Quarterback | The Sam Ehlinger Replacement
Indianapolis took Notre Dame's Riley Leonard with the 189th overall pick in round six, and with good reason: Indy needed to replace long-time backup Sam Ehlinger. Leonard isn't the most polished and is likely a career backup, but he provides a great locker room presence and fits Steichen's scheme.
Leonard was impressive in 2024 with the Fighting Irish, scoring a whopping 38 total TDs (21 passing, 17 rushing) and leading Notre Dame to a National Championship appearance. Don't expect Leonard to beat out Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones, but he'll be a nice insurance policy if things go haywire.
Tim Smith - Defensive Tackle | Backup Run Stuffer
A true run defender, Alabama's defensive tackle Tim Smith was a much-needed reliever behind names like DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart. Smith might not be flashy or a great pass-rusher, but he'll get the job done plugging gaps and forcing running backs to divert to a different spot.
Smith will be a nice rotational piece alongside Neville Gallimore, helping Charlie Partridge's crew against opposing ground games. He may have been acquired later in the draft, but Smith can be a solid addition for his pedigree if given the opportunity in 2025.
Hunter Wohler - Safety/Linebacker | Hybrid Depth Defender
The Colts needed linebacker and safety depth and secured both in the form of Wisconsin's versatile defender Hunter Wohler. The four-year collegiate athlete was everywhere in 2024 for the Badgers, playing 308 snaps in the box, 228 at free safety, and 114 at slot.
Wohler had an impressive career at Wisconsin, putting up 229 tackles (12 for loss), 13 passes defended, and three picks. Wohler will likely start on Special Teams if he makes the final roster but could find a role in Anarumo's scheme given the multiple facets of his craft.
Recommended Articles