Fit Analysis for 2025 Colts Draft Picks

The Indianapolis Colts have eight new draft picks, each having a unique role with the franchise.

Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard speaks to the press in a pre-draft press conference Monday, April 21, 2025 at the Colts headquarters, the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.
Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard speaks to the press in a pre-draft press conference Monday, April 21, 2025 at the Colts headquarters, the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. / Kelly Wilkinson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Indianapolis Colts have completed their 2025 NFL draft with eight new names in seven rounds. With so much on the line for the 2025 campaign, it was crucial that they addressed several areas of the roster, and it seems, for the most part, that has been done.

With this on the brain, it's time to discuss what each player brings to the Colts and what kind of impact they might have in year one.

Tyler Warren - Tight End | Potential Superstar

Colts tight end Tyler Warren (blue background) speaks to the Indianapolis media after being drafted.
Tyler Warren / Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Penn State's Tyler Warren fell into the Colts' hands at the 14th overall position. His draft stock was determined by his incredible 2024, where he won the Mackey Award. He caught 104 passes in 16 games for 1,233 receiving yards and 12 all-purpose touchdowns (eight receiving, four rushing).

The Colts had little to no production from their tight ends last year, and now might have a future superstar if everything works out. While he may not be the prospect Brock Bowers (Las Vegas Raiders) was, he's still worthy of starting with great potential in Shane Steichen's offense.

J.T. Tuimoloau - Defensive End | Rotational Edge with Potential to Be a Starter

Colts defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (silver helmet) celebrates after making a big play on defense.
Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (44) celebrates a stop during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Ohio State won 21-7. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Ncaa Football Ohio State Buckeyes At Northwestern Wildcats / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Taken with the 45th overall selection in round two, Ohio State's J.T. Tuimoloau is a great fit for Lou Anarumo's scheme. Tuimoloau was a force on the Buckeye defense, notching 12.5 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, and 51 quarterback pressures during their championship run.

Joining Laiatu Latu, Samson Ebukam, and Kwity Paye, Tuimoloau can be an outright starter if he hits his stride. It might take some time, but Tuimoloau has the power, talent, and traits to be an enforcer with eight-plus sack potential right out of the gate.

Justin Walley - Cornerback | Another Slot Cornerback

Colts cornerback Justin Walley (black jersey) gets ready for the next play on the field.
Oct 29, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Justin Walley (5) in action against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

When Minnesota's Justin Walley was selected with the 80th overall pick, it raised some eyebrows due to other needs such as offensive/defensive line, linebacker, safety depth, and running back being present. However, Indy went with Walley as a future slot behind Kenny Moore II.

Walley played well in his four years with the Golden Gophers, stacking up 155 tackles, seven picks, and 27 passes defended. We'll see how Anarumo implements Walley's skills for the stop troops.

Jalen Travis - Offensive Tackle | The New Swing Tackle

Colts offensive tackle Jalen Travis (maroon helmet) blocks a player during the Senior Bowl.
Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team offensive lineman Jalen Travis of Iowa State (72) works against National team defensive lineman Collin Oliver of Oklahoma State (30) during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Iowa State offensive tackle Jalen Travis can slot immediately into a competition with Blake Freeland for the Colts' swing tackle position. Indy never selected a guard, so they're likely moving Matt Goncalves inside to replace Will Fries.

Travis is likely a step better than Freeland for this role, and he played well in 2024, especially with pass-protection, indicated by his Pro Football Focus metric of 85.8 and a mere sack allowed on 475 pass-blocking snaps. We'll see his ceiling, but at the least, he'll be a decent backup for the edges.

DJ Giddens - Running Back | Three-Down Back Behind Jonathan Taylor

Colts running back DJ Giddens (purple uniform) runs away from defenders for extra yardage.
Nov 23, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats running back DJ Giddens (31) finds room to run during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Indianapolis needed Kansas State's DJ Giddens to be the complementary back behind Jonathan Taylor. While he'll compete with Khalil Herbert, the chances are that Giddens will surface as a more qualified backup than the veteran.

Giddens improved every year as a Wildcat, capping off his collegiate career with an impressive 2024 that features a 6.6 yards per carry average, 1,343 rushing yards on 206 attempts, and eight total scores. Giddens will give defenses something else to worry about while preserving Taylor's legs.

Riley Leonard - Quarterback | The Sam Ehlinger Replacement

Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (black shirt) gets ready to throw the ball at the NFL combine.
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard (QB08) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Indianapolis took Notre Dame's Riley Leonard with the 189th overall pick in round six, and with good reason: Indy needed to replace long-time backup Sam Ehlinger. Leonard isn't the most polished and is likely a career backup, but he provides a great locker room presence and fits Steichen's scheme.

Leonard was impressive in 2024 with the Fighting Irish, scoring a whopping 38 total TDs (21 passing, 17 rushing) and leading Notre Dame to a National Championship appearance. Don't expect Leonard to beat out Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones, but he'll be a nice insurance policy if things go haywire.

Tim Smith - Defensive Tackle | Backup Run Stuffer

Colts defensive tackle Tim Smith (red helmet) rips through a block during the Senior Bowl practices.
Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team linebacker Tim Smith of Alabama (5) works through drills during Senior Bowl practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

A true run defender, Alabama's defensive tackle Tim Smith was a much-needed reliever behind names like DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart. Smith might not be flashy or a great pass-rusher, but he'll get the job done plugging gaps and forcing running backs to divert to a different spot.

Smith will be a nice rotational piece alongside Neville Gallimore, helping Charlie Partridge's crew against opposing ground games. He may have been acquired later in the draft, but Smith can be a solid addition for his pedigree if given the opportunity in 2025.

Hunter Wohler - Safety/Linebacker | Hybrid Depth Defender

Colts defender Hunter Wohler (red jersey) looks on from the sidelines.
Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell (left) helps safety Hunter Wohler (24) get off the field after suffering an apparent injury during the fourth quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Camp Randall Stadium. Oregon won 16-13. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Colts needed linebacker and safety depth and secured both in the form of Wisconsin's versatile defender Hunter Wohler. The four-year collegiate athlete was everywhere in 2024 for the Badgers, playing 308 snaps in the box, 228 at free safety, and 114 at slot.

Wohler had an impressive career at Wisconsin, putting up 229 tackles (12 for loss), 13 passes defended, and three picks. Wohler will likely start on Special Teams if he makes the final roster but could find a role in Anarumo's scheme given the multiple facets of his craft.

