Follow along with the latest Colts news during the "legal tampering" period of NFL free agency.

The legal tampering portion of NFL free agency has arrived, and the league's news cycle will now be fast and furious for the next several days.

In order to keep all of your Indianapolis Colts news in one place during this hectic portion of the NFL calendar, we bring you the "Colts 'Legal Tampering' Free Agency Notebook," starting with the most recent news up top.

*Contracts between players and new teams cannot be signed until 4:00pm ET.

COLTS ANNOUNCE 2022 COACHING CHANGES

Including the addition of legendary former player Reggie Wayne as the new wide receivers coach, the Colts' officially announced their coaching changes for the 2022 season.

TRUBISKY OFF THE BOARD, COLTS STILL INTERESTED IN GAROPPOLO

The Steelers have agreed on a contract with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who was a rumored option for the Colts. With Trubisky now off the board, the Colts reportedly still have interest in trading for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

COLTS HAVE 'PRELIMINARY' INTEREST IN VALDES SCANTLING

The Colts need a downfield threat at wide receiver, and they are reportedly exploring their options including Green Bay Packers receiver Marquez Valdes Scantling. Per Joel Erickson of The Indianapolis Star, the Colts' interest is still preliminary.

COLTS TENDER OFFER TO RFA DULIN

With the Colts' needs at wide receiver, they are starting by addressing their own players. They have tendered restricted free agent Ashton Dulin with a right of first refusal offer, which is valued at $2.433 million. The Colts now have the right to counter any offer Dulin receives from another team. Along with providing depth at receiver, Dulin is an elite special teamer.

What do you think of the legal tampering period so far?

