Colts Secure Rookie of the Year in NFL Redraft
In the 2024 NFL draft, the Indianapolis Colts took the first defensive player with the 15th overall pick. That ended up being UCLA Bruins game wrecker, defensive end Laiatu Latu.
Immediately, the expectations on Latu's shoulders were to make a significant rookie impact for Indy's defense. What ensued shouldn't be considered bad by any means, but Latu had his struggles and didn't blow the top off of things.
Latu finished with 4.0 sacks, 32 tackles, and 38 QB pressures. While Latu was considered the most polished pass-rusher in the draft, it was Jared Verse of the Los Angeles Rams who collected the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award.
What if Indy had gone the route of Verse instead of Latu? Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick handles this hypothetical in a 2024 redraft of the first and second rounds. Originally, Verse was the 19th pick, but finds himself in the Circle City.
As for Latu, the Rams selected him in place of Verse, effectively executing a player swap between Los Angeles and Indianapolis.
"Verse won AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, and he certainly outplayed several picks ahead of him, but the Colts wouldn’t complain. Indianapolis received encouraging flashes from Latu, but Verse was the best pass rusher in a class with several top performers."
Flick finishes up with "He recorded 77 pressures in the regular season, fourth-most in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. Including the postseason, Verse had 89 pressures, the most in the league. He had just 4.5 sacks, but Verse’s disruptive impact was evident each week."
As Flick surfaces, Verse was a pressure machine, compiling 77 quarterback pressures (fourth out of 211 defensive edges). Verse also secured 66 tackles with 11 for loss, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.
Even though Verse is Indy's choice in this redraft, it's not to take anything away from Latu's potential moving forward. Last year, Latu was tasked with more of a workload than initially intended, mostly due to the season-ending Achilles injury sustained by 2023 Colts sack leader Samson Ebukam.
However, Verse's rookie year was impressive, indicating the Rams may have secured their edge rusher of the future. Verse has Pro Bowl, All-Pro-level talent, and Indianapolis would take that kind of early production and forecast.
Verse looked fantastic, but Indy is happy with Latu and what he can accomplish. Now with Lou Anarumo overseeing defensive duties, it could be a high-level fit for Latu's sophomore campaign.
The former 15th overall selection will be leaned upon to join Ebukam and Kwity Paye as the prominent players off the edge, with the hope that he takes a huge year-two leap. If Latu can double his rookie season sack totals, apply more pressure, and increase run defense efficiency, he may have a breakout-level year.
