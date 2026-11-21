Carlie Irsay-Gordon's life has been a constant whirlwind since she and her sisters, Kalen Jackson and Casey Foyt, became the newest ownership group of the Indianapolis Colts.

In a short time after taking the reins from their father, Jim Irsay, following his passing, Irsay-Gordon and Co. have seen the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

In her first season as an NFL principal owner and CEO, Irsay-Gordon watched her Indianapolis Colts take the league by storm with a 7-1 start, greenlit a blockbuster trade at the trade deadline that mortgaged the future, and ended the season on a seven-game losing streak.

Yes, she ultimately decided to run it back with longtime general manager Chris Ballard, head coach Shane Steichen, and Daniel Jones for the 2026-27 season, but even though things have crashed and burned as expected, her willingness to strike while the iron is hot is a promising sign for things to come.

Irsay-Gordon and Co.'s decision to run it back was met with a ton of flak, given that her first order of business was eerily reminiscent of how the Colts got to this point in the first place, but her reasoning made sense, especially when you consider the state of the organization at the time.

"Chris [Ballard] was able to adapt and adjust his approach. I think we saw a lot of improvement there," Irsay-Gordon said in her post-season press conference following the 2025-26 season. "We believe that they can replicate what we started off doing, and the sense of urgency has never been higher."

Irsay-Gordon allowed Ballard and Co. to finish what they started, and although it's fair to say the experiment should've ended then and there, this process has allowed the Colts to kick off their rebuild early, and Irsay-Gordon's newfound conviction is something to be excited about.

It took just six weeks for Irsay-Gordon to fire Chris Ballard, and almost every passing week since has been followed up with more sweeping changes in the organization.

Since Ballard's mid-season firing, the Colts have parted ways with Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner, Josh Downs, Keenan Allen, and now Daniel Jones.

They've also extended their homegrown star on the defensive side of the ball, defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore, which has strengthened their rebuild's early outlook.

Some of Irsay-Gordon and Co.'s trade deadline decisions, such as the retention of veterans Jonathan Taylor, Grover Stewart, and Daniel Jones, have been heavily criticized, but it's hard to be overly critical when you take into account the fact that every move has had the next general manager in mind.

The Colts' aforementioned trade deadline exodus exclusively featured players on expiring contracts who did not fit the rebuild's timeline, and their collective return was a great start to improving their 2027 draft capital.

Indianapolis' infamous blockbuster trade package of multiple first-round picks, as well as wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, for cornerback Sauce Gardner hurt the rebuild's outlook, so trying to replace that value via an aggregate of draft picks was a smart move.

Trading Jonathan Taylor at the deadline would've been the biggest needle-mover in this regard, and although I still disagree with the notion of declining a trade package that includes a second-round pick and additional late-round capital for his services, I both understand and applaud Irsay-Gordon and Co. for sticking to their guns when their demands weren't met.

Furthermore, Grover Stewart's reported trade interest suggested that an offer of a late-round pick swap was on the table, but given that he was one of the few veterans on an expiring deal who seemed like they wanted to stay in Indianapolis, keeping him around to potentially make a Colt for life is worth the non-move.

Finally, the decision not to trade Daniel Jones at the deadline, only to release him weeks later, has become the final nail in the coffin for some sports fans and analysts. The Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens were the teams interested in trading for Jones, but his market dried up after they pivoted to Jacoby Brissett and Kirk Cousins.

As interested as the reports claimed they were, we've yet to see an actual offer for Jones's services be reported. If the Colts indeed turned down even a seventh-round pick for Jones, then this will be an undeniable blemish on Irsay-Gordon's resume, but for now, that's pure speculation. If nothing else, like the Gardner trade, this could be a learning lesson for Irsay-Gordon and Co.

Every move that Carlie Irsay-Gordon has made since Chris Ballard's firing has been made to empower the next front office, and this forward-thinking should ultimately make the Colts' general manager opening all the more attractive.

Some may still be skeptical about the Colts' current outlook, which is fair, but I'm willing to explain why I feel that ownership no longer deserves grace, but rather a belief in what they're building with Carlie Irsay-Gordon leading the charge.

Genuine Attempt to Learn the Game

Aug 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon walks on the field after the game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest talking point that continues to surround Carlie Irsay-Gordon is not about what she's doing behind the scenes, but rather what she's doing on the field.

Irsay-Gordon is regularly positioned on the Colts' sidelines on gamedays, headset on with a pen and notepad in hand. Ever since she became the Colts' principal owner, Irsay-Gordon's involvement on the sidelines has been widely criticized for being nothing more than micromanagement.

This is incredibly unusual, given that NFL owners have historically kept to themselves in a suite somewhere in the stadium as the focus on the bigger picture, but it's also not new.

“It’s been going on for years..." longtime Colts' veteran tight end Mo Alie-Cox said about Irsay-Gordon's involvement on the sidelines. "It's not an issue because she doesn't bother us. But I think mainly she’s just trying to learn the game of football, learn what we’re doing. She owns the team, so she wants to know what's going on."

Irsay-Gordon has been on the Colts' sidelines for 10+ years at this point, so the recent outcry against her involvement is not only ignorant, but it also makes me believe that misogyny is playing a factor.

It's ironic, considering that you'd assume real fans of the sport would welcome the idea of owners getting more involved, as opposed to them remaining out of touch, but I digress.

All Irsay-Gordon is trying to do is learn the game from the inside out, and I simply cannot view this as being anything other than a net-positive.

And if you were to ask the players, both former and current, they would agree.

Proven Accountability

Indianapolis Colts principal owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon looks on before an NFL football matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Chris Ballard era was so dsyfunctional that mediocrity became the end goal, and Carlie Irsay-Gordon quickly became fed up with all of the half-measures that resulted in such complacency.

For years, the same players, coaches, and decision-makers that failed to meet expectations were brought back for second and third chances, and this delusional belief only dug the franchise in a deeper hole.

Now, with Carlie Irsay-Gordon leading the charge, the Colts are showcasing more accountability than the entirety of the Ballard era ever showed.

As I pointed out, Irsay-Gordon has had some big misses early on, but she's not wasted any time in trying to right her wrongs.

She's fired Chris Ballard mere months after giving him one last shot, parted ways with longtime contributors who weren't getting the job done, and most recently made a bold, abrupt move that will be criticized for the foreseeable future.

However, it's promising to see Irsay-Gordon strike while the iron is hot.

It's clear that Irsay-Gordon is doing everything in her power to set up the next regime with a fresh slate, and this concerted effort to empower potential candidates should be praised.

The only remaining decision to question is that of Shane Steichen's retention as the Indianapolis Colts' head coach. Perhaps a post-season firing is as inevitable as it was going into the season, though we'll have to see what Irsay-Gordon and Co. have in mind before we pick apart the decision in question.

Player Support

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts co-owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon talks with Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As alluded to, the Colts players of the past and present who have experienced Carlie Irsay-Gordon's involvement on the sidelines have only come away with ringing endorsements of such unorthodox ways.

Last season, in her first year as an NFL owner, Irsay-Gordon asked some of the players if her on-field presence was a distraction, and they responded, “Why would it be? You’ve been doing this.”

But being part of the sideline's gameday operation is not the only way Irsay-Gordon is different from other NFL owners. She's also regularly in the building, attending team meetings and checking in with players.

Irsay-Gordon not only wants to make her father proud by reaching the highs that the franchise used to frequent; she's also incredibly passionate about both the sport and the business surrounding it.

In order to achieve a healthy balance between both parties, Irsay-Gordon has prioritized making the players feel seen and heard.

“This is a partnership," Irsay-Gordon said in an interview last season about the relationship between her and the players. "This isn’t, you work for me; you work with me.”

And that very goal has already permeated throughout the Colts' builiding throughout her short time as the organization's principal owner.

"The most involved I’ve seen an owner. During OTAs, she's in the def. meetings with a notebook, writing down installs and asking me about coverages," veteran safety Cam Bynum said, commending Irsay-Gordon's involvement. "She’s in the building every day...it's humbling.”

"She's in the weight room working out while we're getting our lift in."



Cam Bynum on Colts' owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon@heykayadams | @Cambeezy_ @Colts pic.twitter.com/A6ioReidPx — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) September 10, 2025

So far, I've only shared some examples from current Colts who have been asked about Irsay-Gordon's management style, but there are plenty of former players who have come out to co-sign her and her ways.

Most recently, former Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore took to Twitter/X to give his stamp of approval.

Yall have to chill on Carlie Irsay. I’ve seen her in meetings she knows more ball than a lot of so called football people. Shes very passionate about the game and the Colts. I’ve seen her in meetings. She will get the @Colts right in due time. Watch. — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) November 20, 2026

Regardless of how it may look on the outside, Carlie Irsay-Gordon is earnestly trying to learn how the NFL operates. She may have never played the sport herself, but neither has the vast majority of the other owners across the league.

You may not buy what Irsay-Gordon and her sisters are selling, but they deserve some grace for trying to right the ship in their own way.