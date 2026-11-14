Colts vs. Dolphins Best Bets: Feed JT and Cash In

The Indianapolis Colts have a legitimate chance to finally get back in the win column Sunday, and I think we have an even better chance to make some money off the game plan they’ll need to use.

Indianapolis is 2-7 and riding a five-game losing streak, while the Miami Dolphins come to Lucas Oil Stadium at 1-7. Call it a Toilet Bowl, but ugly football can still give us some clean betting angles.

We’re 16-9 on Colts-specific best bets this season, and this week feels pretty straightforward.

Indianapolis doesn’t have many proven answers left, which means Shane Steichen should be putting the ball in Jonathan Taylor’s hands as often as possible.

Run the rock and make Kyle McCord beat you.

Here are my three best bets for Week 10.

Jonathan Taylor Anytime Touchdown (-110)

Nov 8, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) warms up before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I’m going right back to Taylor.

He probably should have gotten his get-right touchdown last week. Taylor ran six yards down to the Dallas 2-yard line, lost his shoe, and had to come out before Seth McGowan scored his first NFL touchdown on the next snap.

Taylor has gone two straight games without scoring, with his last touchdown coming in Week 7 against Minnesota. He still enters Sunday with eight rushing scores this season.

Forget the trade rumors. Taylor is still here, and with how limited this offense has become, there aren’t many other options near the goal line.

Feed No. 28.

Ashton Dulin Over 14.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) rushes the ball Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One play could cash this line.

Dulin caught one pass last week, but it went 55 yards for a touchdown against Dallas. With Downs and Allen gone, those opportunities should become more available.

The Colts have to manufacture yards somehow when defenses load up against Taylor. Dulin’s speed makes him an obvious candidate for screens, shot plays and anything designed to create a chunk gain.

At 14.5 yards, I’m betting he gets at least one opportunity and makes it count.

Kyle McCord to Throw an Interception (-130)

Aug 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Kyle McCord warms up for a pre-season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one is simple: I’m betting on the first-time starter making a mistake.

McCord will make his first NFL regular-season start Sunday and throw his first official pass against Indianapolis. The Colts have only two interceptions this season, so I understand the hesitation.

But the young defensive front showed life against Dallas, including Laiatu Latu’s strip-sack of Dak Prescott. If Indianapolis can create pressure and force McCord into obvious passing situations, there should be an opportunity for this secondary to finally make a play on the football.

First NFL start, on the road, against a defense that showed some juice last week. I’ll take my chances on one mistake.

Good luck and bet responsibly.

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