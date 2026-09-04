Colts' Head Coach Explains How Anthony Richardson Won QB2 Job

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has had an up-and-down career in the NFL thus far.

Once viewed as the potential face of the franchise after being drafted by the Colts fourth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, Richardson has seen high highs and low lows throughout his three seasons in the league.

Ironically enough, Richardson's hot-and-cold play as an NFL quarterback resulted in a downward trajectory by year three.

The 24-year-old quarterback has become known for his volatile play. Richardson has routinely missed the layup throws after completing a never-before-seen pass, or carrying an NFL defense on his back for six points and then fumbling on the ensuing drive.

It's a trend that saw Richardson go from starting quarterback to backup and in one offseason, and then had him on the outside looking in entering the final season of his four-year rookie contract.

Richardson reached rock-bottom lows in his third season as he suffered a season-ending orbital fracture injury during pre-game warmups in Week 6. Not only has his polarizing play been at the forefront of development discussions, but his noted injury history that prevented any improvement took what felt like a final blow after he was injured in warmups.

Entering the 2026 season, Richardson requested -- and was granted -- the opportunity to seek a trade and start anew elsewhere. He was ready for a fresh start, and the Colts were prepared to eat their losses.

But after no trade suitors presented themselves during the 2026 NFL Draft, Richardson returned to the Colts and has been determined to make the most of his situation.

How Richardson Rebounded

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) yells for the snap Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, during the game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Detroit Lions defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 25-16. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Anthony Richardson's battle for QB2 behind Daniel Jones with second-year quarterback Riley Leonard has gone back and forth during the preseason, but Richardson locked in and earned the role, granting him a fresh start of sorts with the franchise that took a big swing on him to kick off his career in the NFL.

After a shaky training camp from both Richardson and Leonard suggested the job was up for grabs entering preseason play, it was the former who settled in and performed best on the big stage.

Colts' head coach Shane Steichen named Richardson the winner of the QB2 job on Thursday, and explained why it is he felt the young quarterback deserved the chance to right his wrongs -- even if it'd be in a reserve role.

“I thought Anthony (Richardson Sr.) played some better ball in the preseason," Shane Steichen said of Richardson's edge over Riley Leonard. "I think both of them had pretty good camps – things they can both improve on. But I thought he did some good things in the games.”

Richardson went 21-33 (63%) for 249 pass yards (11.9 avg), 1 INT, sacked 3 times. 10 rushes for 68 yards, 1 TD, 1 fumble during three preseason games, and overall looked the most comfortable and decisive of the two quarterbacks.

#Colts QB Anthony Richardson led an impressive end-of-half drive against the Patriots that began at his own 8-yard line. AR put his kicker in striking distance after going 4-5 for 49 yards in 24 seconds:



16-yard pass

11-yard pass

15-yard pass

Incomplete

7-yard pass pic.twitter.com/XQ5KbbtLGe — Noah Compton (@nerlens_) August 14, 2026

But it wasn't just Richardson's on-field performance that earned him the nod in question.

The fourth-year quarterback has also taken great strides in his off-the-field development when it comes to professionalism and maturity.

“I think he's grown a ton just as an individual," Steichen explained his thoughts on Richardson's rebound from a tough start in the NFL.

"A young player in this league, learning, going through adversity, going through things, uncontrollable things, injuries that he's had to battle through. Like we've said all along, he's a very talented player and he stuck with it and kept grinding and he's in the same spot he was last year after the competition. So, I'm excited for him and his growth going forward.”

Anthony Richardson has clearly earned the trust of Shane Steichen and Co., and that's a tremendous rebound from just a handful of months ago.

The Colts' former fourth-overall pick is still just 24-years-old, and even though he enters the final year of his rookie contract in a reserve role, his noted strides in all aspects of NFL quarterbacking warrant praise and congratulations.

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