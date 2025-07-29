A top NFL insider has a grim update on the Commanders' contract talks
It would be hard to imagine Terry McLaurin in any other jersey besides the one with the Washington Commanders' name across his chest.
However, if things don't get settled here soon, that could be a very plausible scenario.
McLaurin has skipped out on the team's mandatory minicamp earlier this offseason as he searches for a new contract extension, and that has now carried over to training camp.
With each day missed, McLaurin is set to be fined $50k. With contract talks seemingly going nowhere despite rumors suggesting otherwise and teammates taking the high road when speaking about it, the situation continues to heat up.
Things have only started to garner more attention in the past few days as McLaurin has reported to camp, albeit without practicing, to show love to the fans and be around his teammates.
It seemed like the two sides had gotten close on terms; however, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter, that isn't quite where we are at.
Schefter Spills the Beans
Per Schefter on his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, the two sides seem to be miles apart on an agreement to keep McLaurin in Washington.
Schefter points out that both sides want to get something done, but they have two different mindsets when it comes to how much the soon-to-be 30-year-old should be paid.
According to Schefter, McLaurin is looking at a similar contract that DK Metcalf just signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers that would pay him upwards of $30 million per year, while the franchise is coming in at a much lower price.
Metcalf and McLaurin were drafted in the same draft class, but McLaurin is two years older than Metcalf. The other big difference, which should work in McLaurin's favor, is that he has yet to miss any extended period with injury.
McLaurin's consistency, reliability, and loyalty to the organization through the rough times are likely his sticking points. They make for a great bargaining chip, but at the end of the day, the NFL is still a business, and if the Commanders see that there could be a drop when it comes to the return on investment, they very likely could decide to move on despite the love they have for McLaurin.
There has been no inkling of when something might come to fruition one way or another, so we will continue to monitor the situation until one side breaks or it becomes apparent that McLaurin's days as a Commander are numbered.
READ MORE: Commanders hope to capitalize on momentum
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders OT reveals thoughts after start of rookie training camp
• Can Commanders' Jayden Daniels avoid sophomore slump?
• Laremy Tunsil trade could shape Commanders season