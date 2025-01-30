Commanders make statement regarding DMV plane crash
The Washington Commanders, the DMV community and the rest of the world is reacting to a tragic plane crash in the Potomac River on Wednesday night.
An American Airlines flight coming in from Wichita, Kansas crashed with an Army helicopter at Reagan National Airport, killing everyone on board of both entities.
The Commanders released a statement on Thursday morning after the tragic events:
"We join all of the DMV in grieving the tremendous loss of life in last night's horrific accident over the Potomac River.
"Our hearts break for the families of the passengers and crew of American Airlines flight 5432 and the crew of the Army helicopter based out of Davison Army Airfield who tragically perished in the crash. Our entire community mourns with you.
"We are grateful to the first responders who worked throughout the night to support the search and rescue effort. May God bless all of the victims."
