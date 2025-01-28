Commanders star linebacker selected to Pro Bowl Games
The Washington Commanders continue to reap the rewards of their bold offseason moves, and no player embodies that success more than linebacker Bobby Wagner.
The Commanders future Hall of Famer has added yet another accolade to his already illustrious career: a selection to the 2025 Pro Bowl Games.
Wagner will join wide receiver Terry McLaurin and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels as the representatives for Washington in Orlando, Florida.
This year’s Pro Bowl nod marks the 10th of Wagner’s 13-year career, solidifying his status as one of the premier linebackers in NFL history. Additionally, he was named to the All-Pro team for the 11th consecutive season, a testament to his remarkable consistency and dominance on the field.
Wagner’s impact on Washington extends far beyond his individual accolades. Signed in the offseason by general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn, the veteran linebacker immediately became a cornerstone of the team’s defense. His leadership and mentorship have been invaluable, particularly for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has credited Wagner with helping him adjust to the professional level.
On the field, Wagner’s production speaks for itself. He led the team with 132 tackles this season, marking the 13th consecutive year he has surpassed the 100-tackle milestone. His ability to read offenses, make crucial stops, and elevate the performance of those around him has been instrumental in the Commanders’ success.
The Pro Bowl selection is not just a personal achievement for Wagner but also a reflection of Washington’s growth as a team. With players like Wagner, McLaurin, and Daniels leading the way, the franchise has positioned itself as a formidable contender in the league.
As Washington prepares to send their stars to Orlando, fans and analysts alike are left marveling at the continued brilliance of Bobby Wagner. At 34 years old, he remains a force to be reckoned with and a player whose legacy will be remembered for generations to come.
