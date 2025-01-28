Commander Country

Commanders mock NFL Draft addresses NFC Championship deficiencies

Looking at the way the Washington Commanders lost in the NFC Championship Game for our first mock NFL Draft of the year.

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders' season is over and now the focus firmly shifts toward the future.

Looking to build off a season where the Commanders made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game and lost in embarrassing fashion, we decided what better way to get this period started than with a good old-fashioned mock NFL Draft.

For this first mock draft of the offseason, we're using the lessons learned–or weaknesses exposed–in that season-ending loss to shape how we select for Washington at picks No. 29, 61, and 79, using the Pro Football Focus Mock Draft Simulator.

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

1st Round - No. 29 Overall

The Pick: DL Tyleik Williams, Ohio State

If you're going to beat the Eagles you're going to have to be able to contain running back Saquon Barkley. But the run defense wasn't just an issue against Philadelphia, it was a problem for much of the season.

Williams was a good run-stopper at Ohio State. In 2023 and 2024, he played over 400 snaps in the A and B gaps for the Buckeyes.

Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Cameron Williams.
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Cameron Williams (56) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff First Round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

2nd Round - No. 61 Overall

The Pick: OT Cameron Williams, Texas

Going with a second Williams here and another trench player, this time at right tackle.

Williams doesn't fit the mold of a super-experienced draft pick here, but with Andrew Wylie under contract for 2025 there's time to mold him while the veteran resumes his starting role next season.

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson.
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs with the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

3rd Round - No. 79 Overall

The Pick: RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

We've got two Williams' and two Buckeyes–hey, we didn't control how the board fell–and three players who have the potential to make an impact in year one and certainly have enough projection to get people excited beyond that.

With Brian Robinson Jr., Austin Ekeler, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. already under contract for 2025, running back isn't a huge need for the team.

However, Robinson seemed to get bogged down as the season progressed, and Ekeler is still plenty talented but getting older by the day. Rodriguez does nothing but shine when given the chance but doesn't get many of those.

Henderson has more Ekeler in him than the other two, and if he proves to be a better receiver than Ohio State showed him to be, then he could be a home run if he makes it this late in the third round.

Published
David Harrison
DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

