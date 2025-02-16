Super Bowl in D.C.? Mayor says it’s possible with a new Commanders stadium
Washington, D.C., has taken a big step toward bringing professional football back to the city. Earlier this month, the D.C. Council unanimously approved a plan to take control of the RFK stadium, giving the city full ownership of the land for the first time. This could open the door for a new Washington Commanders stadium to be built there.
The Commanders, who currently play at Northwest Stadium in Maryland, have been looking for a new stadium. The RFK site, which was once their home, has long been seen as a great option. With the city now in control of the land, D.C. has a better chance of making it happen.
Mayor Muriel Bowser is pushing for a new, modern stadium, not just for the Commanders but also to bring major events to the city. She wants Washington, D.C., to host a Super Bowl and World Cup games. A new stadium could also boost the local economy by attracting concerts, businesses, and other big events.
Right now, the plan is still in the early stages. There are challenges, like figuring out how to pay for the stadium and making sure the location works for everyone. The U.S. is co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and D.C. hopes to be one of the host cities, which could bring in a lot of visitors and money.
“We will have a Super Bowl in Washington, D.C.,” Bowser said, showing her confidence in the city’s future. But she also admitted that getting the right stadium in place is the first step.
As discussions continue about where the Commanders will play in the future, Bowser is making it clear that she wants football back in the city—and possibly the Super Bowl, too. Taking control of RFK is a major step toward making that happen.
