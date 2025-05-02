Brother of Commanders star invited to rival Eagles minicamp
The Washington Commanders made a big move last offseason, strengthening the backfield with the addition of former Los Angeles Chargers star, Austin Ekeler. In his first season with the franchise, Ekeler was limited to 12 appearances while dealing with concussion issues.
With that being said, he still finished third on the team in rushing, compiling 77 carries for 367 yards and four touchdowns while catching 35 passes for 366 yards. While Ekeler's total rushing yards were his fewest since his rookie season, his yards per carry were his highest since 2018.
Now, there could be some extra motivation on Ekeler's plate in 2025. According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos have invited Ekeler's younger brother, former Wyoming safety Wyatt Ekeler, to rookie minicamp.
Ekeler went undrafted following a five-year college career at Wyoming. In 2024, he appeared in nine games, totaling 46 tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass deflection, and one interception.
The Colorado native was a consistent force for the Cowboys in 2022-23. Over those two seasons, he saw action in 26 games, with 22 starts. Ekeler recorded 134 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 14 pass deflections, and three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
It's no sure thing that Ekeler will even crack the roster in Philadelphia or Denver. However, it would certainly be a fun storyline to follow if another pair of brothers end up playing in the league at same time.
Even better, if everything goes to plan, there's a chance the two brothers could meet on the field next fall.
The Commanders are scheduled to face off with the Eagles twice and they'll also host the Broncos during the regular season.
Regardless, Ekeler is sure to play a big role in the backfield this year alongside Brian Robinson Jr. and some other younger players who are competing for playing time.
