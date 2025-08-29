Terry McLaurin returned, and Washington Commanders' reaction was powerful
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is reunited with his team, and it feels so good. After finally negotiating a contract extension, McLaurin can suit up again with his teammates.
McLaurin missed much of the offseason, skipping mandatory minicamp and preseason games while his contract talks dragged on. But with the deal finalized, McLaurin was eager to return, and so were his teammates.
A Weight Room Ovation
“I go back into the weight room to lift, and I’m not kidding, like 30 guys were in the weight room giving me an ovation, cheering for me, happy for me, patting me on the back,” McLaurin said. “Just loving me up.”
Since being drafted in 2019, McLaurin has been the heartbeat of the Commanders’ offense and a fan favorite. A consistent 1,000-yard receiver, he’s built his reputation on leadership and competitiveness. And with Week 1 around the corner, the Commanders' passing game now got a major boost.
The Contract Details
The new contract locks McLaurin in for three years and is worth up to $96 million, with $44 million guaranteed and a $30 million signing bonus. Beyond his base salary, McLaurin can also earn additional incentives tied to touchdowns, receiving yards, and Pro Bowl selections.
Commanders General Manager Adam Peters is thrilled to have McLaurin secured long-term. “I said in the offseason that we wanted to get something done with Terry and wanted him to be here for the long term,” Peters said. “We’re thrilled that we got a chance to do that.”
Peters also recalled the excitement inside the building once the deal was finalized. “We were in the office and just heard a huge commotion outside, and we knew exactly what it was,” he said. “It was all the guys congratulating him for the deal.”
Second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels has been vocal about how much it means to have his top target back on the field. The duo connected for 13 touchdowns last season, and expectations are even higher heading into this year. Fellow wide receiver Deebo Samuel also expressed his excitement, noting he’s ready to see the pair get to work.
The 'Greatest Gift'
McLaurin said the love and support he received was the biggest reward. “Through this entire process, that was the greatest gift I probably got in playing football.”
