Commanders QB Jayden Daniels explains his risky 'no slide' TD
Capping off an offensive drive that used less than two minutes of game clock, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels ran 13 yards toward the goal line before encountering three Cincinnati Bengals defenders at the one-yard line. Surely, he’d just slide, right? Especially in the preseason?
'I'm Playing Football'
"Not at all,” the Commanders’ star quarterback said before he could even be fully asked about the idea of sliding before getting to the goal line. "I'm playing football. I'm out there. I know everybody puts a big emphasis on preseason, but at the end of the day, it’s a game to me, whether preseason, regular season, or playoffs. I had the opportunity to score. Other people probably didn't like it, but, hey, it is what it is."
Fortunately, Daniels not only came away from the encounter unscathed, but he also scored the touchdown, helping his Washington squad tie the game up after the Bengals also put up points on their first drive of the game.
The play, and the entire drive, really, showcased how dangerous playmakers can be in the NFL.
On the first play of the drive, receiver Deebo Samuel took a handoff from Daniels and turned it into a 19-yard gain. On the very next play, running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. took a handoff of his own for a gain of 40 more yards. Two plays later, Daniels was doing what Daniels does: making plays.
A Refreshing Take from the Coaches
Daniels is right, of course, there are plenty of people who don’t like seeing him risk the contact, especially in the preseason. Last year, even as a rookie, offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury said he wasn’t going to try to change who the quarterback was, but rather preferred to work with who he is.
Head coach Dan Quinn echoed that sentiment after the game.
"You think those conversations haven't already been told? It’s part of his game, and it is what makes him a special player,” Quinn said when asked about talking to Daniels about avoiding contact. "When the second play begins, you know, there's just an unusual play-making ability that takes place. Sometimes it's with his legs, other times it's with his arm. But it is part of who he is.”
It’s a refreshing take, and one unlike the preferred stance of other coaches who like to put it on the player to morph into what the scheme wants him to be rather than shaping the game plan around the talent.
Actions Louder Than Words
That’s not to say conversations about Daniels prioritizing safety haven’t happened, and aren’t still happening. In fact, sometimes actions speak louder than words, and even the quarterback noticed that “they took me out after that. So.”
The Heart of a Competitor
Coach Quinn and his staff may not be looking forward to the next time Daniels takes a hit, but they’ve accepted that it isn’t just part of his game, but a result of the mindset that helps make him so special.
The heart of a true competitor can’t be held back when competition is at its highest peak, and Daniels is one of the truest we’ve seen in a long time.
In one possession on Monday night in the preseason, we were all given a sharp reminder of that very fact, and the stadium erupted in cheers from the result.
READ MORE: Jayden Daniels shines, but Commanders fall short vs. Bengals
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Former NFL agent explains Commanders, Terry McLaurin negotiation issues
• Commanders' Terry McLaurin compared to future Hall-of-Fame receiver
• 4 teams that could trade for Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.
• NFL analyst calls a Commanders star a fantasy 'smokescreen' to avoid