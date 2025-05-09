Commanders’ Jayden Daniels shares one crucial tip with Titans QB Cam Ward
The Washington Commanders took the NFL by storm last season with rising star and Offensive Rookie of the Year, Jayden Daniels, leading the way. Daniels was absolutely magnificent for the Commanders as the moment never looked too large for the No. 2 overall pick.
Daniels guided Washington to a 12-5 mark, its best record in over 30 years, and an NFC Championship appearance. He completed 69% of his passes for 3,568 yards with 25 touchdowns to nine interceptions while rushing 148 times for 891 yards and six more scores.
Ahead of his second season in the league, Daniels has gotten an opportunity to reflect on his rookie campaign.
Now, there's a new rookie class looking to follow in Daniels' footsteps and make a name for themselves in the NFL. The incoming first-year players are headlined by No. 1 overall pick and Tennessee Titans quarterback, Cam Ward.
In a recent interview with Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein, Daniels shared a few words of advice for Ward.
"Have fun. Just have fun. Everybody's experience is going to be different," Daniels said. "Obviously, attack the week as much as possible. But just go out there and have fun, enjoy playing the game that you've played since you were a kid."
This might be a tip worth heeding as Daniels clearly had fun last season while putting up over 4,000 total yards and 31 total touchdowns. He set the rookie record for rushing yards by a quarterback and was named to the Pro Bowl. Daniels is looking to add even more accolades to his resume in 2025, including a possible Super Bowl ring.
Ward, on the other hand, is joining a Tennessee Titans franchise that went 3-14 under first-year head coach Brian Callahan. The Titans will be looking for their top pick to make an immediate impact.
Last season at Miami, Ward was a Heisman Finalist while setting the Hurricanes' single-season record for passing yards (4,313) and passing touchdowns (39). He was voted the ACC Player of the Year and won the Davey O'Brien Award and Manning Award.
Daniels and Ward won't get a chance to face off as competitors next season but that could be an intriguing matchup to watch in the future.
