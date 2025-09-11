Tom Brady's power ranking on the Commanders shouldn't surprise anyone
The hype around the Washington Commanders is rising, and following a strong start to the season, the excitement is getting even louder. After a 21-6 win against the New York Giants, the Commanders showed that even when they’re not at their best, they can still get the win. But they’ll need to be at their best on Thursday as they go on the road to Lambeau Field.
The G.O.A.T.'s Take
In Tom Brady’s first set of power rankings for the 2025 season, he took notice of the Commanders’ growth. Washington landed just outside the top three in the rankings, with Brady noting, “There’s a lot of hype around this team — as there should be.” He praised Daniels and the Commanders for getting the job done on Sunday against the Giants, saying, “It wasn’t always pretty against the Giants, but they took care of business.”
Brady had high remarks for the Commanders, but he ranked their Thursday night opponent just above them. The Packers jumped into the top three of Brady’s rankings after a win over the Detroit Lions. Jordan Love, now firmly leading Green Bay, guided the offense while the offseason addition of Micah Parsons boosted the defense.
“I thought the Micah Parsons addition was a huge pickup, as everyone else did,” Brady said. “I think it gave the Packers even more confidence heading into Week 1. I expected a close game, but honestly, they handled the Lions without too much of an issue.”
A Chance to Flip the Narrative
Even though Washington sits right behind Green Bay in the rankings, Thursday night’s game offers a chance for the Commanders to flip the narrative. Heading to Lambeau Field, the Commanders are out to prove they are built to last, and for Green Bay, it’s a chance to validate Brady’s top-three ranking and continue their early-season momentum.
Either way, Thursday night has the makings of a game that could shake up next week’s power rankings.
