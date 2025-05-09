Commanders tabbed as landing spot for former No. 1 overall pick
There have been plenty of notable moves throughout the 2025 NFL offseason from trades to free agent signings, and unexpected releases.
The Washington Commanders are at the forefront of the chaos after trading for Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel while releasing veteran defensive lineman Jonathan Allen.
The Commanders are doing everything in their power to upgrade the roster ahead of the season. The franchise obviously has aspirations of making another deep playoff run after reaching the NFC Championship last year.
Could Washington dip back into free agency for another addition after a new name was recently added to the open market?
On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers released veteran outside linebacker and former No. 1 overall pick, Jadeveon Clowney. Following one season with the franchise, Clowney now finds himself as a free agent at the beginning of the summer.
Clowney is coming off a campaign where he totaled 46 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and four pass deflections in 14 starts. He's faded some with age but still shows flashes as a productive pass-rusher.
Following Carolina's decision, CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani identified potential landing spots for the 32-year-old. Dajani highlighted the Commanders, along with the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans.
"The Washington Commanders failed to select a pass rusher in the draft despite it being a pretty notable need," Dajani wrote. "Their 2024 sack leader, Dante Fowler Jr., signed with the Dallas Cowboys in free agency, and his 10.5 quarterback takedowns were more than the rest of Washington's defensive ends recorded combined."
"Clowney would be a solid addition for a team looking to win now -- as indicated by some of the other moves general manager Adam Peters has made since last year's trade deadline," Dajani added.
Dajani makes a good point. The Commanders could certainly use another pass-rusher to shore up the defensive side of the ball after losing Dante Fowler to the rival Dallas Cowboys. As of now, linebacker Frankie Luvu (8.0 sacks) and defensive end Dorance Armstrong (5.0 sacks) are the only players on the roster who recorded five or more sacks last year.
Defensive tackle Daron Payne (4.0 sacks) was right on the doorstep and Washington is hoping to see more from second-year defender Jer'Zhan Newton as he steps into a bigger role.
A veteran to round out the room and provide extra depth through a long season might go a long way for the Commanders. Clowney is a three-time Pro Bowler and former Second-Team All-Pro selection with 58.0 career sacks.
Clowney was to set make $10 million with the Panthers in the final season of a two-year/$20 million contract. Washington still has north of $23.5 million in projected cap space to work with.
