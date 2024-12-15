Commanders vs Saints Second Quarter Updates
As the Washington Commanders prepare for Week 15, they’ll face New Orleans Saints for the first time since 2018.
The Commanders is looking to end a two-game road losing streak and a three-game skid against the Saints. A win would improve their record to 9-5, marking their best start through 14 games since 1992.
With a victory, Washington would not only boost their playoff hopes but also gain momentum as they push for a strong finish to the season.
PREGAME
- Commanders Inactives: QB Jeff Driskel (emergency 3rd quarterback), WR K.J. Osborn, CB Michael Davis, LB Dominique Hampton, K Zane Gonzalez, C Tyler Biadasz, DT Phidarian Mathis
- Saints Inactives: CB Derek Carr, RB Jordan Mims, WR Mason Tipton, DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, DT Khristian Boyd
1st Quarter
- Underway in New Orleans, Commanders have won the toss and elected to defer. They'll get the ball the start of the second half.
- Kendre Miller returns the kick and gets tackled at the New Orleans 34-yard line, a 35-yard return.
- Alvin Kamara runs up the middle behind the right guard and gains 3 yards.
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling runs to the left end and is pushed out of bounds at the New Orleans 41-yard line after a 4-yard gain.
- Jack Haener throws a deep pass to the right to Cedrick Wilson, who catches it at the for a 15-yard gain. However, there's a penalty on New Orleans for offensive holding on L. Patrick, so the play is wiped out and the ball is moved back 10 yards to the New Orleans 41-yard line.
- Jack Haener is sacked for an 11-yard loss. Saints are forced to punt the ball away.
- Jamison Crowder returns the punt 9 yards.
- Commanders first possession, Daniels scrambles to the left end and runs out of bounds after gaining 1-yard.
- Daniels pass short right to Terry McLaurin pushed out of bounds at New Orleans 47. He gains 8 yards. Next play, Robinson runs for a 1-yard gain, tackled by Cameron Jordan and Charles Granderson.
- Robinson runs to the right end, pushed out of bounds for a 9-yard gain.
- Robinson again to the left for a gain of 5 yards.
- Daniels scrambles to the left end, pushed out of bounds but is able to gain a yard.
- Daniels throws a short pass to the left to J. Crowder, who is tackled at the New Orleans 26-yard line after a 5-yard gain by W. Harris. Daniels throws a short pass left to Crowder for 5-yard gain.
- Commanders attempts a 45-yard field goal, which is good, but the play is nullified due to a penalty on New Orleans for unnecessary roughness by C. Granderson. The penalty is enforced at the New Orleans 26-yard line, so the field goal doesn’t count.
- Daniels scrambles to the right end, pushed out of bounds at the New Orleans 4-yard line after a 9-yard gain. Robinson runs off the right gaining 1 yard.
- J. Daniels throws a short pass to Zaccheaus for 3 yards, but the touchdown is no good due to a penalty on Zaccheaus for an illegal shift. The 4-yard penalty is enforced at the New Orleans 3-yard line, so the play is wiped out.
- Daniels scrambles to the right end, gaining 5 yards to the New Orleans 2-yard line, but he fumbles the ball. The fumble is recovered by Washington McNichols at the New Orleans 7-yard line, and McNichols is tackled with no gain by B. Bresee.
- Daniels again scrambles to the right end, pushed out of bounds at the New Orleans 5-yard line after a 2-yard gain. However, there’s a penalty on Washington for offensive holding on S. Cosmi.
- Daniels throws a deep left pass to T. McLaurin for 16 yards, resulting in a TOUCHDOWN. Commanders are on the board first 7-0.
- Miller on the return for the Saints an gains 25 yards. Miller with the ball on the next play to the left but loses a yard.
- Haener throws a short pass to the left to A. Kamara, who catches it and is tackled at the Washington but is able to gain 29-yards. First down Saints.
- Haener sacked at NO 47 for -9 yards. Saints call a timeout.
- 2nd and 19 for the Saints, Kamara goes to the left but loses 3 yards. Tackled by Wagner and Newton.
- 3rd and 22, Haner pump fakes and then scrambles to the left. Is able to get 7 yards but not enough for a first down. Saints are forced to punt the ball away.
- Commanders with the possession, Daniels hands it off to Robinson. He gets 2 yards.
- 2nd and 8, Daniels connects with Ertz for 6 yards. Daniels now to the outside and hits McLaurin. McLaurin gains 5 yards. First quarter comes to and end. Commanders in the lead 7-0.
2nd Quarter
