Commanders vs Saints Second Quarter Updates

The Commanders are looking to snap a two-game road losing streak and improve to 9-5 on the season.

Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

As the Washington Commanders prepare for Week 15, they’ll face New Orleans Saints for the first time since 2018.

The Commanders is looking to end a two-game road losing streak and a three-game skid against the Saints. A win would improve their record to 9-5, marking their best start through 14 games since 1992.

With a victory, Washington would not only boost their playoff hopes but also gain momentum as they push for a strong finish to the season.

PREGAME

- Commanders Inactives: QB Jeff Driskel (emergency 3rd quarterback), WR K.J. Osborn, CB Michael Davis, LB Dominique Hampton, K Zane Gonzalez, C Tyler Biadasz, DT Phidarian Mathis

- Saints Inactives: CB Derek Carr, RB Jordan Mims, WR Mason Tipton, DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, DT Khristian Boyd

1st Quarter

  • Underway in New Orleans, Commanders have won the toss and elected to defer. They'll get the ball the start of the second half.
  • Kendre Miller returns the kick and gets tackled at the New Orleans 34-yard line, a 35-yard return.
  • Alvin Kamara runs up the middle behind the right guard and gains 3 yards.
  • Marquez Valdes-Scantling runs to the left end and is pushed out of bounds at the New Orleans 41-yard line after a 4-yard gain.
  • Jack Haener throws a deep pass to the right to Cedrick Wilson, who catches it at the for a 15-yard gain. However, there's a penalty on New Orleans for offensive holding on L. Patrick, so the play is wiped out and the ball is moved back 10 yards to the New Orleans 41-yard line.
  • Jack Haener is sacked for an 11-yard loss. Saints are forced to punt the ball away.
  • Jamison Crowder returns the punt 9 yards.
  • Commanders first possession, Daniels scrambles to the left end and runs out of bounds after gaining 1-yard.
  • Daniels pass short right to Terry McLaurin pushed out of bounds at New Orleans 47. He gains 8 yards. Next play, Robinson runs for a 1-yard gain, tackled by Cameron Jordan and Charles Granderson.
  • Robinson runs to the right end, pushed out of bounds for a 9-yard gain.
  • Robinson again to the left for a gain of 5 yards.
  • Daniels scrambles to the left end, pushed out of bounds but is able to gain a yard.
  • Daniels throws a short pass to the left to J. Crowder, who is tackled at the New Orleans 26-yard line after a 5-yard gain by W. Harris. Daniels throws a short pass left to Crowder for 5-yard gain.
  • Commanders attempts a 45-yard field goal, which is good, but the play is nullified due to a penalty on New Orleans for unnecessary roughness by C. Granderson. The penalty is enforced at the New Orleans 26-yard line, so the field goal doesn’t count.
  • Daniels scrambles to the right end, pushed out of bounds at the New Orleans 4-yard line after a 9-yard gain. Robinson runs off the right gaining 1 yard.
  • J. Daniels throws a short pass to Zaccheaus for 3 yards, but the touchdown is no good due to a penalty on Zaccheaus for an illegal shift. The 4-yard penalty is enforced at the New Orleans 3-yard line, so the play is wiped out.
  • Daniels scrambles to the right end, gaining 5 yards to the New Orleans 2-yard line, but he fumbles the ball. The fumble is recovered by Washington McNichols at the New Orleans 7-yard line, and McNichols is tackled with no gain by B. Bresee.
  • Daniels again scrambles to the right end, pushed out of bounds at the New Orleans 5-yard line after a 2-yard gain. However, there’s a penalty on Washington for offensive holding on S. Cosmi.
  • Daniels throws a deep left pass to T. McLaurin for 16 yards, resulting in a TOUCHDOWN. Commanders are on the board first 7-0.
  • Miller on the return for the Saints an gains 25 yards. Miller with the ball on the next play to the left but loses a yard.
  • Haener throws a short pass to the left to A. Kamara, who catches it and is tackled at the Washington but is able to gain 29-yards. First down Saints.
  • Haener sacked at NO 47 for -9 yards. Saints call a timeout.
  • 2nd and 19 for the Saints, Kamara goes to the left but loses 3 yards. Tackled by Wagner and Newton.
  • 3rd and 22, Haner pump fakes and then scrambles to the left. Is able to get 7 yards but not enough for a first down. Saints are forced to punt the ball away.
  • Commanders with the possession, Daniels hands it off to Robinson. He gets 2 yards.
  • 2nd and 8, Daniels connects with Ertz for 6 yards. Daniels now to the outside and hits McLaurin. McLaurin gains 5 yards. First quarter comes to and end. Commanders in the lead 7-0.

2nd Quarter

