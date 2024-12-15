Commanders Excited for Marshon Lattimore Debut vs. Saints
Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore is making his D.C. debut in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints, the team that traded him last month to the nation's capital.
Commanders coach Dan Quinn is excited to have him on the field for the first time.
"We're kind of just excited, man, to get him part of the crew and get him going," Quinn said. "It's his first game here with everybody. And so, we're all just excited because he is put in the work over the last few weeks and now it's time to fully bring him into the Commanders scene.”
The Commanders wanted him to be on the field sooner, but it wasn't until this week when things began to click for him in terms of healing from his hamstring injury.
“It was really a culmination of the weeks and strength, the top speed work, the change of direction stuff, the flexibility. And so, I think I said to you guys earlier, we weren't going to miss one step and rush it with a soft tissue injury and that was not so. The fact that he hit all the markers, we're just pumped to have him back," Quinn said.
Lattimore and the Commanders are set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET against the Saints.
