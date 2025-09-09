Commanders have a new identity, and it was on full display in Week 1
Washington Commanders head coach wanted his team to do one thing above all else in Week 1: establish their identity.
Coming out of his team’s first win of the year, a Commanders’ 21-6 win over the New York Giants, he isn’t satisfied with everything that happened, but he does know his team sent a message about how they’re going to play the game.
'Identity, Toughness, Physicality'
"Tough division win. And that's what division games are... I wanted to make sure identity, toughness, physicality, that is how we get down and how we play," the Washington coach said following the win.
"To be able to lean in on the defense today, I thought that was a good sign.”
Last year, not only did quarterback Jayden Daniels lead the team, but he also largely helped to ensure the Commanders’ offense was the unit that carried the majority of the weight throughout a deep run into the postseason. With several deficiencies identified in their defense, the Commanders set out this offseason looking to change things on that side of the ball.
Not only did the revamped defense step up, but it did so in the most critical part of the field, inside the red zone.
The Red Zone Was the 'Real Game Changer'
"Seeing some plays down inside the 10-yard line, the red zone, the guys have worked hard at that,” Quinn said, and continued by saying, "I was pleased to see, especially down in the low red zone, I thought that was the real game changer part of this game. Two stops down there, that was a big deal."
Quinn wasn’t the only one to praise the most rebuilt part of the defense, the defensive line.
Linebacker Bobby Wagner led the team in tackles and praised the unit ahead of him for allowing him and the rest of the unit to play freely. "The D-line did a great job,” said Wagner. “They were in the backfield, making it easy on us."
Defensive tackle Daron Payne has been through some less fun moments with the franchise over the years, and many wondered during the offseason if he had a real future with the team. After leading the way on Sunday, those concerns appear to have all but disappeared.
'I'm Having Fun, Man'
"I'm having fun, man. I think it just shows you what you are capable of."
"Daron did a great job,” Wagner said. “Sacks, causing pressures in the backfield, tipping the balls, he made life easy for us."
"I know it's just a first glimpse,” Quinn added. “But I'm excited to see them grow as a defense and see where we can take it."
READ MORE: Deebo Samuel proves perfect fit with the Commanders in Week 1 debut
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Dan Quinn’s honest thoughts on how the Commanders performed in Week 1
• 'They just whooped us': Giants star on Commanders' dominant win
• Commanders rookie has massive impact in NFL debut vs. Giants
• Commanders’ revamped offense shows promise with Deebo Samuel debut