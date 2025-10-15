Dan Quinn sends message to Commanders after Bears game
The Washington Commanders are trying to turn the page after a Week 6 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is frustrated with the loss and wants to make sure his team feels some of that pain.
“I think the NFL in itself, the margin for error is really small and you know for all of us you have to know what it's like to win a game," Quinn said.
"You also unfortunately have to know what it's like to go lose it. You have to feel from it, and you have to lean into it and that's what I intend, you know, to do is lean in hard on these moments because when you have your chances to go get it, you got to nail them. And you know, as difficult as it was to still be in that space at the end is surprising. But we were ready to go do that and I'm excited about, you know, what we do and how we will go do it, but make no mistakes. Yeah, you do have to gain from them, and the margins are small, whomever you're playing.”
Commanders close, but fall to Bears
The Commanders had plenty of chances to beat the Bears, but they ended up beating themselves instead. The Commanders had three turnovers, including one while the team was in scoring range.
If the Commanders took better care of the football, they would have beaten the Bears to improve to 4-2. It was an uncharacteristic performance from quarterback Jayden Daniels, but fans were reminded that he is still only a second-year pro that is still prone to mistakes from time to time.
Daniels and the Commanders will have to feel some of that pain and pressure if they want to correct their mistakes when they play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7.
