Deebo Samuel addresses 49ers drama after Commanders trade
The NFL combine wrapped up on Sunday but the biggest news of the week came from the Commanders.
Last Saturday evening, the Washington Commanders lit up the NFL world by making a move to enhance their offense trading for Pro Bowl wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters made it clear during NFL combine week that they were going to prioritize building around Jayden Daniels.
Instant reaction from Samuel contained giving his love toward the 49ers fanbase in an Instagram post.
It’s easy to tell Samuel will miss playing with his former teammates and the fanbase in San Francisco but the move to the Commanders might be better off for Samuel’s career. It was a rocky road for the star wide receiver the last few seasons.
Deebo Samuel addresses 49ers drama after Commanders trade
On Monday evening, Samuel shared a post on X addressing the drama rumors between him, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, and general manager Jonn Lynch.
”49ers know where I stand with them and it’s nothing but love,” said Samuel. “Love John and Kyle to death no bad blood no way shape or form. They know I’m more than appreciative of everything they done for me as a player and a man nothing but love ❤️.”
There had been rumors and chatter throughout Samuel’s last few seasons regarding tension and conflict between the two causing some team chemistry issues. One thing the Commanders are hoping is that something like this doesn’t arise in the locker room after the culture Quinn and company have been able to put together.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders’ next move? Deebo Samuel trade signals major NFL Draft plans
• Commanders make hilarious announcement after Deebo Samuel trade
• Did Dan Quinn give a hint during NFL Combine week about Commanders trading for Deebo Samuel?
• Cowboys fan media personality reacts to Commanders trade for Deebo Samuel