Commanders get positive injury update on key offensive weapon
The Washington Commanders improved their offense this offseason by trading for offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil to help protect quarterback Jayden Daniels in the pocket, and also trading for wide receiver Deebo Samuel to give Daniels another elite weapon on the outside.
Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury had to have been thrilled with the moves, but he might be a little worried currently due to a situation unfolding behind the scenes with one of his other important weapons.
Terry McLaurin and the front office have yet to come to terms on a contract extension, which has led to rumors galore on what may happen. However, it is believed that the two sides will eventually find common ground.
After the aforementioned skill players, the Commanders almost suffered another setback with veteran wide receiver Noah Brown going down in minicamp with an ankle injury that led to him being carted off the practice field.
Luckily, it seems that Brown avoided a serious injury, and in a recent Instagram post by his trainer, it appears that he will be ready to go once the 2025 season comes around.
Big Things for Brown?
Brown was having perhaps the best year of his career last season with the Commanders before suffering a freak kidney injury in Week 13 against the Tennessee Titans that ended his season.
That injury required surgery, but allowed Brown to come back healthy for the offseason. Things took a turn when he injured his ankle in practice, but it appears that he will return 100% healthy.
Brown, who spent last season as the Commanders' WR2, will now slide down a spot with the addition of Samuel.
While it may seem like his production will slip with this move, if McLaurin returns, then he, along with Samuel, will demand the majority of defenses' attention, leaving Brown as the potential recipient for more action in the passing game.
