Commanders should sign $138 million wide receiver

The Washington Commanders could be paying up for one of the NFL's best wide receivers.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) catches a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are looking for upgrades at the wide receiver position this offseason, and they should be willing to pay the big bucks for a top talent.

Nobody is more valuable on the open market this offseason than Cincinnati Bengals star Tee Higgins, and he should have suitors from multiple teams.

The 33rd Team writer Marcus Mosher believes the Commanders should sign Higgins to a four-year, $138 million contract.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) warms up before the game
Higgins will get the bag

"The Washington Commanders are heading into Year 2 with Jayden Daniels and are sitting on nearly $100 million in cap space. Now is the time to be aggressive, and you can bet they will be this offseason," Mosher writes.

"Tee Higgins is the top player on the market, and the Commanders could easily make him the highest-paid receiver in the league. Adding Higgins with Terry McLaurin would ensure that Washington has enough playmakers to win the NFC next season."

Higgins, 26, caught 73 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns last season for the Bengals. In five years with Cincinnati, Higgins has taken the offense to new heights alongside Ja'Marr Chase.

Now, with Chase approaching free agency in a year, the Bengals could choose not to re-sign Higgins. This opens the door for a team like the Commanders to significantly upgrade their receiver room, so Washington needs to walk on in before another team does.

Jeremy Brener
Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

