Commanders should sign $138 million wide receiver
The Washington Commanders are looking for upgrades at the wide receiver position this offseason, and they should be willing to pay the big bucks for a top talent.
Nobody is more valuable on the open market this offseason than Cincinnati Bengals star Tee Higgins, and he should have suitors from multiple teams.
The 33rd Team writer Marcus Mosher believes the Commanders should sign Higgins to a four-year, $138 million contract.
Higgins will get the bag
"The Washington Commanders are heading into Year 2 with Jayden Daniels and are sitting on nearly $100 million in cap space. Now is the time to be aggressive, and you can bet they will be this offseason," Mosher writes.
"Tee Higgins is the top player on the market, and the Commanders could easily make him the highest-paid receiver in the league. Adding Higgins with Terry McLaurin would ensure that Washington has enough playmakers to win the NFC next season."
Higgins, 26, caught 73 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns last season for the Bengals. In five years with Cincinnati, Higgins has taken the offense to new heights alongside Ja'Marr Chase.
Now, with Chase approaching free agency in a year, the Bengals could choose not to re-sign Higgins. This opens the door for a team like the Commanders to significantly upgrade their receiver room, so Washington needs to walk on in before another team does.
