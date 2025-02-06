Cardinals offensive lineman could be traded to Commanders
The Washington Commanders could be looking for ways to help better protect Jayden Daniels this offseason.
While Andrew Wylie did a decent job at right tackle for the Commanders, there is room for improvement.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine suggests that the Commanders could trade for Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Jonah Williams.
READ MORE: Commanders named a top landing spot for Super Bowl champion WR Cooper Kupp
Who is Jonah Williams?
"Jonah Williams would have to be considered an upgrade at right tackle over Andrew Wylie. He's a strong pass protector and is still just 28 years old," Ballentine writes.
Williams, 27, was the No. 11 overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. He spent his rookie season mostly on injured reserve with a torn labrum before making his NFL debut in 2020. He was the Bengals' starting right tackle from 2020-23, appearing in all but seven games for the team (six of which he missed in 2020).
He signed a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals last offseason, and considering he only played in six games this season due to injuries, it's possible that they may be looking for a trade this offseason.
If there is availability, the Commanders could take the opportunity for an upgrade.
READ MORE: Best and worst graded 2024 Washington Commanders offensive players
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Ravens fan pleads guilty following assault of Commanders fans and escapes jail time
• Commanders linked to Seahawks' star DK Metcalf in trade idea
• Commanders could get better weapons for Jayden Daniels this offseason
• Myles Garrett to Washington? Commanders named a top potential fit