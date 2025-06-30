Hall of Famer jabs at Commanders WR Deebo Samuel’s weight
Ever since Deebo Samuel landed with the Washington Commanders, there’s been nonstop buzz about the former 49ers wide receiver. Surprisingly, it’s not just about his skills on the field or what he brings to the franchise. Nope, the hot topic around Samuel has been his waistline.
From the moment he was traded, debates have swirled across social media and sports talk shows. The big question on everyone’s mind: Is the new Commanders wideout in shape? And, of course, everyone seems to have an opinion.
The latest to add fuel to the fire? NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens didn’t hold back when asked about Samuel during the 3rd annual DeVonta Smith and Friends Celebrity Softball Game. In classic T.O. fashion, he dropped a one-liner that had the internet laughing.
“Everybody saying Deebo fat,” the interviewer told Owens. His response? “He is fat. He about two chicken nuggets from tipping the scale,” Owens said, flashing that million-dollar smile. “I love Deebo. We had a conversation—he know what the deal is.”
To be fair, Samuel has always played with a little extra power. He’s practically a running back disguised as a wide reciever, and that’s exactly what makes him such a dangerous new weapon for second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Commanders offense.
At the end of the day, Commanders fans would probably buy Samuel those chicken nuggets themselves if it means more touchdowns. Even though it’s all jokes right now, when the season kicks off, Samuel plans to stack highlights, not pounds, and get the last laugh.
