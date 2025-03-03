How Commanders WR Deebo Samuel fits into Kliff Kingsbury’s offense
The Washington Commanders made a big move by trading for wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers. The veteran playmaker has been a key part of San Francisco’s offense for years, known for his physicality, versatility, and ability to make big plays.
Now, he joins a Washington team looking to build around quarterback Jayden Daniels and take the next step offensively.
Samuel has built a reputation as one of the most unique weapons in the NFL. Last season, he had 51 catches for 670 yards and three touchdowns, along with 42 rushing attempts for 136 yards.
His ability to create yards after the catch and break tackles makes him a dangerous threat whenever the ball is in his hands. Pairing him with Pro Bowl wide receiver Terry McLaurin gives the Commanders one of the most explosive receiver duos in the league.
Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury now has another playmaker to work with in his fast-paced system. Kingsbury’s offense is designed to create mismatches and force defenses to cover a lot of ground, and Samuel’s skill set fits perfectly.
How Deebo Samuel fits into Kliff Kingsbury’s offense
He can be used in a variety of ways, from screen passes to short routes where he can turn small gains into big plays. His presence also gives Washington another option in the run game, which will help keep defenses off balance.
With Samuel in the mix, the Commanders' offense gains another layer of versatility. His ability to line up in multiple spots, take handoffs, and dominate after the catch gives Washington a major boost.
The Commanders are committed to building a strong offense around Daniels, and Samuel’s presence should make life easier for the young quarterback.
