Commanders add speed, depth with Jaylin Lane in 2025 NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders continue to invest in their offense by selecting dynamic Virginia Tech wide receiver Jaylin Lane.

Joanne Coley

Sep 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Jaylin Lane (83) run with the football for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Jaylin Lane (83) run with the football for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders made a major move this offseason, trading with the Houston Texans to acquire star left tackle Laremy Tunsil. In addition to Tunsil, the team also secured a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Commanders made good use of that pick, selecting wide receiver Jaylin Lane from Virginia Tech at No. 128 overall.

Lane spent two seasons as a Hokie, quickly becoming one of the team's top receivers with more than 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns during the 2024 season. Before transferring to Virginia Tech, Lane starred at Middle Tennessee, where he led the team with 11 touchdowns and 1,500 receiving yards. Even after his transfer, he continued to shine, leading the Hokies in receptions (38) and earning his first ACC Receiver of the Week honor after a 106-yard performance.

Nov 11, 2023; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Jaylin Lane (83) runs a route during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

With the addition of Lane, the Commanders are giving quarterback Jayden Daniels even more weapons to work with. Lane joins a wide receiver room that already includes stars like Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel, helping to round out a promising group.

The Commanders still have several picks left in the 2025 NFL Draft, and fans should be excited to see if the team keeps building around Daniels or shifts their focus to bolstering the defense. Either way, it's clear Washington is putting serious pieces in place for the future.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

