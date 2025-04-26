Commanders new WR Jaylin Lane: 'I bring explosion'
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders added some explosiveness to their offense on Day 3 of the NFL Draft by selecting Virginia Tech receiver Jaylin Lane.
"I feel like I'm fast and versatile, man. I played a lot of slot in my career, played a lot of outside of my career, and I feel like I can do both at a high level, and that's what I plan to bring to Washington," Lane said just moments after being drafted by the Commanders. "And I want to bring explosion, and with that, just be a reliable target for Jayden."
Running a 4.3 40-yard dash, Lane was the No. 7 explosive receiver on our Washington position group big board because of his big-play traits that should transfer well in the NFL.
His college tape isn't the only thing that likely attracted the Commanders to lane, however, as they also put a high emphasis on finding the right young men, not just athletes.
Lane grew up in a football family, his father a high school football coach, and his experiences in that life are sure to help him adjust to the NFL like it did when arriving to the college level.
"Everybody in my family played football, and my dad being a high school football coach, I've just been embraced in football just my whole life," Lane says. "Being around it and growing up, I just found the love for the game, watching his players, older guys at a young age, I had so many different role models to look up to, positive role models, and I feel like that helped me shape the man I am today."
His college career started at Middle Tennessee State where he played in 33 games over the span of two seasons and led the team with 69 receptions for 940 yards and five touchdowns before transferring to Ole Miss for his final two seasons.
With versatility, experience, and a home-grown love for the game, Washington appears to have landed yet another player that fits the mold cast in 2024.
