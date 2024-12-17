Commanders Inching Closer To Return To Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium Site
The focus on the Washington Commanders is what is happening on the field in 2024 as they sit at 9-5 after a close victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 15, and they are in a prime position to make the playoffs as long as they take care of business through the rest of the regular season. If the Commanders can do so it will be the first time the franchise has reached the playoffs since 2020, and a large reason behind that has been the turnover including first-year head coach Dan Quinn and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
With things unfolding on the field for the Commanders, I wrote a piece not even a week ago about the Commanders potentially making their way back to the nation's capital at some point in the future as the government-owned land where the organization's former home, RFK Stadium, lies likely could be attached to a government spending bill that Congress could look at for Washington to return to the location they called home from 1961-1996.
With Congress set to break until the new year here shortly, Eric Flack, a local reporter in the D.C. area, sourced that negotiations on getting the RFK bill added in the budget agreement are nearing a deal with bipartisan support after continuing negotiations over the weekend. Ultimately meaning that there is a high likelihood that Washington D.C. could make a formal pitch to bring the Commanders back to where it all began.
There has been some controversy though as some lawmakers in Maryland have expressed what would happen to the current Commanders' home at Northwest Stadium as they are the main draw. However, it seems that has ratcheted down a bit, and the issues have been resolved. Fans have expressed their feelings about the Commanders' stadium needing upgrades or a new one altogether. If the RFK site is included in the spending bill then they will soon get word that the Commanders will be getting a new stadium at some point soon.
We will continue updating this story as it unfolds, so stick with us at CommanderGameday as we continue to bring you the latest news regarding the situation.
