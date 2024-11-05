Commander Country

Steelers Make Big Trade Before Commanders Game

The Washington Commanders will face a new-look Pittsburgh Steelers offense.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Mike Williams (18) celebrates a first down reception during the second half against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Mike Williams (18) celebrates a first down reception during the second half against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are facing off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10, and both teams will look a little different after the NFL Trade Deadline.

Just minutes after the Commanders' trade for New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was confirmed, the Steelers countered with a trade of their own, sending a fifth-round pick to the New York Jets for veteran wide receiver Mike Williams, according to FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz.

Williams, 30, joined the Jets this offseason after seven seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. However, his place on the team was put in jeopardy when the Jets traded for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams late last month.

Now, Williams is free from the Jets offense and moves to the contending Steelers, who are 6-2 going into the team's Week 10 matchup.

The Steelers are fresh off of a bye, and now, Russell Wilson will have another veteran wide receiver target in an offense that already has George Pickens.

The Steelers and Commanders are set to kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from NorthWest Stadium.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

