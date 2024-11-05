Steelers Make Big Trade Before Commanders Game
The Washington Commanders are facing off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10, and both teams will look a little different after the NFL Trade Deadline.
Just minutes after the Commanders' trade for New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was confirmed, the Steelers countered with a trade of their own, sending a fifth-round pick to the New York Jets for veteran wide receiver Mike Williams, according to FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz.
Williams, 30, joined the Jets this offseason after seven seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. However, his place on the team was put in jeopardy when the Jets traded for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams late last month.
Now, Williams is free from the Jets offense and moves to the contending Steelers, who are 6-2 going into the team's Week 10 matchup.
The Steelers are fresh off of a bye, and now, Russell Wilson will have another veteran wide receiver target in an offense that already has George Pickens.
The Steelers and Commanders are set to kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from NorthWest Stadium.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Continue to Stand at the Top of the NFC East Division
• Commanders Beat Giants, Complete Season Series Sweep
• Commanders Acquire Saints CB Marshon Lattimore Before Trade Deadline
• 'Real Contender' ... Commanders Battle With Chiefs For 4-Time Pro Bowl Cornerback Marshon Lattimore in Trade