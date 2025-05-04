Analyst projects Commanders' 2026 compensatory pick total
The Washington Commanders spent a lot of draft capital this offseason in two moves that brought in offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
In 2024, the Commanders used some of their capital to bring in cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
For those wishing Washington had more picks in its future, it isn't about not liking the players that came in, though some are getting a bit nervous about the return on Lattimore, but more so the belief that the team will build long-term success better through younger players rather than paying for veterans.
There are two ways teams typically recoup any spent capital: trading back from one pick to gain more total selections and through the compensatory (comp) pick process.
According to a recent projection of comp picks for 2026, if Peters wants to take back some of his draft capital in 2026, he'll have to do it via trades, as Lance Zierlein of NFL.com predicts the Commaders will be awarded none.
Only 32 comp picks can be awarded each season with no team being guaranteed even one, and none being allowed to receive more than four. The league uses an algorithm to weigh the value of free agents lost and gained. That equation uses things like salaries, snap counts, and any accolades players lost or gained might earn.
For Washington, the biggest monetary free agent the team lost was safety Jeremy Chinn who signed a two-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders worth up to $16.2 million. Statistically, defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. who led the team with 10.5 sacks was a big loss, but his participation on just over 50 percent of the team's defensive snaps last season will limit how much value the Commanders get for his departure.
On the flip side, adding free agents like defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw and safety Will Harris basically cancels out the losses, resulting in a projection that Washington will get zero comp picks.
Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen does not factor into the equation, because players released don't qualify to be considered.
These compensatory picks, which do not include special compensatory picks awarded for minorities being hired to elevated positions as head coaches or general managers, began in 1994 as a way for the NFL to better preserve parity in the league. SInce then, the Commanders have received a total of 19, the latest coming in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Cleveland Browns have been awarded the fewest in that span receiving just 13, while the Baltimore Ravens lead the league with 56.
