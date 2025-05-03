One Commanders' draft pick stands out as 'perfect fit' says NFL analyst
The Washington Commanders made five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and at each selection, they took the top player remaining on their board.
When that strategy is followed, it is easy to imagine the Commanders being extremely happy with their class, as they appeared to be following the long weekend.
However, there will only be one 'best' of the class when it is all said and done, and taking a look at who Washington added this year, NFL.com draft expert and former scout Bucky Brooks has his choice as the team's 'perfect fit' from the draft.
"Finding a press-man specialist to place opposite Marshon Lattimore was a top priority for Washington heading into draft weekend. Amos fits the bill as a long corner (6-1, 195 pounds) with an aggressive game built on physicality and disruption at the line of scrimmage. The Commanders are intent on limiting layups (quick passes) and 3-pointers (deep throws) with their bump-and-run tactics," Brooks says of the fit.
In his draft profile for the same site, Lance Zierlein said, "Amos can disrupt the release and plays with good short-area movement in man coverage," fitting right in with what Brooks said in his post-draft analysis.
As many wanted to see the Commanders get better or more consistent as a pass rushing unit, having cornerbacks who can create early disruption in routes and pass plays intended to produce quick yards will force opposing quarterbacks to hold onto balls longer before delivering throws, giving the rush more time to get home.
Whether or not the fit will produce superior results is still to be seen, but the selection itself is getting a lot of praise as Amos and Washington seem to be a match made in football heaven.
READ MORE: Commanders add 1,000-yard receiver to roster following NFL Draft
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Could Commanders host Super Bowl? New stadium 'dramatically' increases odds
• Commanders starter undergoes surgery ahead of 2025 season
• Commanders linked to signing two-time Super Bowl champ in free agency
• WATCH: Washington D.C. Mayor releases hype video for Commanders new stadium deal