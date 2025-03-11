Former Washington Commanders' captain signs $60 million deal joining the Vikings
It didn't take Jonathan Allen long to find work after being released by the Washington Commanders.
Less than one week after his release, the former Commanders star was on the road visiting the Minnesota Vikings, with fans of that team hoping it would end with a contract signing.
On Tuesday morning, NFL Network's Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that Vikings fans got their wish, and the former Washington defensive tackle is headed to the NFC North.
The deal, brokered by Blake Baratz of Team IFA lands Allen on a defense that ranked fifth last year in points allowed and was known as arguably the most aggressive unit in football under defensive coordinator Brian Flores.
It also ensures Allen a shot at continuing his newfound postseason opportunities, as Minnesota finished 14-3, coming in second in its division and making it to the playoffs where it lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round.
The Commanders saved $16.5 million against their 2025 salary cap by releasing Allen last week and agreed to terms on a contract with defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw on the opening day of permitted negotiations.
In Washington in 2024, the defense ranked 18th in points allowed and was most notably soft against opponent rushing attacks. Moving on from Allen opens the door for more spending and a spot at the top of the depth chart to hopefully grow a better rush defense this coming season.
The Vikings will host the Commanders during the 2025 NFL Season.
