Commanders named landing spot for $64 million edge rusher during NFL free agency

The most exciting part of the offseason is here — free agency. While the Washington Commanders have already signed a few of their pending free agents, they still have work to do — especially on defense.
The Commanders are in the market for edge rush help, and a new name has emerged as a potential target. With Myles Garrett off the table after signing a mega-deal extension with the Cleveland Browns and Trey Hendrickson, which would likely cost both money and draft picks, the Commanders could shift their focus to another option.
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated identified Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo as a potential fit. Odeyingbo matches the athletic profile that head coach Dan Quinn typically looks for in his edge rushers, and Breer suggests the 25-year-old could command a contract worth around $20 million per season.
"Indianapolis Colts DE Dayo Odeyingbo's a name we raised in last week's takeaways. A super-sized edge, some team betting on the 25-year-old's rise with 15.5 career sacks could wind up having to pay close to $20 million per year for him. The Commanders, who are looking for edge rushers, might be a fit," Breer stated.
Odeyingbo had only three sacks last season, which isn't eye-catching, but he did generate 42 quarterback pressures — a sign he knows how to get into the backfield. If he can convert more of those pressures into sacks and improve his run defense, he could become a valuable piece of the Commanders' defense.
Signing Odeyingbo would be a gamble. He hasn't had a breakout season yet, but at 25 years old and standing at 6-foot-6, 276 pounds, he has the size and talent to develop into a top-tier pass rusher. The Commanders have enough salary cap space to take the risk, especially after parting ways with veteran defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.
Hendrickson would be a more proven option but signing him would likely come with a hefty contract. Odeyingbo, on the other hand, would save the Commanders money — which could make him a better fit for a team looking to build for the long term.
The Commanders' pass rush struggled last season, and improving it seems to be the team's top priority. Free agency opens today, and decisions need to be made quickly if they want to boost their defense.
