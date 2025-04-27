New Commanders RB models game after back known for physical play
ASHBURN, Va. -- With their final pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders selected Arizona running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt.
The new Commanders' back has had a unique journey to the NFL that includes transfers, but also a lost season due to a redshirting snag that cost him all but one game in the 2024 season.
Still, leaning on tape from that one game and his previous seasons, Washington saw the value in adding Croskey-Merritt to the roster and is now adding a ball-carrier who says he models his game after former NFL back Mark Ingram.
"Just being tough, being physical, making defenders not want to attack you. That's the main thing that I took away from Mark Ingram, and I feel like that's the only way to play the position is just being violent and running with anger," Croskey-Merritt says. If you're thinking that is music to the ears of the Commanders, you'd be right. Assistant general manager Lance Newmark shared in his post-draft press conference that any time you're around the back, you can feel his energy.
For the rookie running back, he was feeling the significance of the day as well.
"I've been waiting for this moment my whole life, and I've been with family the whole day, and we're just excited to get this moment," he shared.
As for that lost season. Early in his collegiate career Croskey-Merritt had earned what he believed to be a redshirt season, allowing him to play one more, which would have been for the Arizona Wildcats. However, following his first game with the team the school was forced to sit him down or risk the legitimacy of their season after it was decided he'd played too many games in that redshirt season to qualify.
It was a blow to Croskey-Merritt's career, but not one he let defeat him. Instead, he grew from it, and became a new member of a reborn Washington franchise looking to get to the top of the NFL.
"I learned that I'm a strong individual who loves, I always loved the game," he said about the ordeal. "It challenged me to a different level, and I was ready to take on that challenge, and I think I did a good job at that."
READ MORE: What to know about Commanders No. 128 pick Jaylin Lane
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Social media reacts to Commanders drafting Jaylin Lane
• 3 bold NFL Draft predictions that could involve the Commanders
• Commanders QB reveals wild recruitment story