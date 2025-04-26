Commander Country

Commanders select Jacory Croskey-Merritt with No. 245 pick in 2025 NFL Draft

With their final pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders add running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt from Arizona.

Joanne Coley

Jan 30, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; East running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt of Arizona (31) and East offensive lineman Joe Huber of Wisconsin (70) celebrates a touchdown against the West during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
As the 2025 NFL Draft comes to a close, the Washington Commanders have rounded out their roster with the No. 245 overall pick, selecting Jacory Croskey-Merritt, a running back from the University of Arizona.

With this pick, the Commanders continue to bolster their offense, giving quarterback Jayden Daniels more weapons at his disposal.

Croskey-Merritt had an impressive 2023 season, rushing for nearly 1,200 yards. After graduating from New Mexico in May 2024, he entered the transfer portal for his final season of eligibility.

East running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt of Arizona
Jan 30, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; East running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt of Arizona (31) runs with the ball against the West during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Initially committed to Arizona, he had a brief stint at Ole Miss before returning to Arizona in May 2024. He started the season opener for the Wildcats but was sidelined for the remainder of the year due to eligibility concerns. After accepting an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl, Croskey-Merritt  was named Offensive Player of the Game after rushing for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

Brugler adds that Croskey-Merritt’s unpredictable running style keeps both defenders and coaches on edge.

With the selection of Croskey-Merritt, the Commanders have added another playmaker to their roster as they continue to strengthen their offensive unit.

JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

