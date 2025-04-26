Commanders select Jacory Croskey-Merritt with No. 245 pick in 2025 NFL Draft
As the 2025 NFL Draft comes to a close, the Washington Commanders have rounded out their roster with the No. 245 overall pick, selecting Jacory Croskey-Merritt, a running back from the University of Arizona.
With this pick, the Commanders continue to bolster their offense, giving quarterback Jayden Daniels more weapons at his disposal.
Croskey-Merritt had an impressive 2023 season, rushing for nearly 1,200 yards. After graduating from New Mexico in May 2024, he entered the transfer portal for his final season of eligibility.
Initially committed to Arizona, he had a brief stint at Ole Miss before returning to Arizona in May 2024. He started the season opener for the Wildcats but was sidelined for the remainder of the year due to eligibility concerns. After accepting an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl, Croskey-Merritt was named Offensive Player of the Game after rushing for 87 yards and two touchdowns.
Brugler adds that Croskey-Merritt’s unpredictable running style keeps both defenders and coaches on edge.
With the selection of Croskey-Merritt, the Commanders have added another playmaker to their roster as they continue to strengthen their offensive unit.
