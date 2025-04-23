Commander Country

Commanders could make surprise first-round pick in NFL draft

Washington may pivot from expected needs and target an Ohio State DT to bolster their defensive line in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Darius Hayes

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders have already made plenty of headlines this offseason, but they may not be finished yet.

As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, the Commanders could be a candidate to make a surprising selection on opening night.

Washington holds the No. 21 overall pick and, while their biggest needs appear to be other positions, they could take Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams. His name continues to rise among late first-round possibilities.

READ MORE: Analyst's 7-Round Commanders mock draft goes defense early

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Steele Chambers (22) and defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91)
Nov 18, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Steele Chambers (22) and defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) celebrate an interception by defensive end JT Tuimoloau (44) during the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

NFL analyst Tom Pelissero recently highlighted the former Buckeye as a player who could sneak into the first round, despite an under-the-radar pre-draft process.

“In a deep defensive line group, Williams stands out because of his size (6-2 7/8, 334), experience (51 college games with 25 starts) and run-stopping ability,” Pelissero wrote.

Williams, who injured his hamstring during Ohio State’s Pro Day, had his draft preparation cut short. The injury is not considered a long-term concern and hasn’t stopped teams from showing strong interest.

“He had six top-30 visits — including several with teams owning picks late in Round 1,” Pelissero added.

With Dan Quinn now leading Washington’s defense, the idea of adding a powerful interior presence like Williams to the defensive front makes sense. His size and strength could complement Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne while helping shore up a run defense that showed inconsistencies last season.

While it might not be the flashy pick fans expect, Tyleik Williams could be the type of foundational piece the Commanders need in the trenches — and a surprise selection that pays off.

﻿READ MORE: NFL insider suggests Commanders should make huge move in NFL Draft﻿

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

More Washington Commanders News

• Analyst compares Commanders' mock selection to ex-Dan Quinn Cowboys star﻿

 Commanders roasted for $45 million free agent signing﻿

• Commanders' veteran lineman carrying a chip on his shoulder into 2025﻿

 ﻿Commanders keeping close eye on star RB prospect

Published
Darius Hayes
DARIUS HAYES

Home/News