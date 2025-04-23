Commanders could make surprise first-round pick in NFL draft
The Washington Commanders have already made plenty of headlines this offseason, but they may not be finished yet.
As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, the Commanders could be a candidate to make a surprising selection on opening night.
Washington holds the No. 21 overall pick and, while their biggest needs appear to be other positions, they could take Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams. His name continues to rise among late first-round possibilities.
READ MORE: Analyst's 7-Round Commanders mock draft goes defense early
NFL analyst Tom Pelissero recently highlighted the former Buckeye as a player who could sneak into the first round, despite an under-the-radar pre-draft process.
“In a deep defensive line group, Williams stands out because of his size (6-2 7/8, 334), experience (51 college games with 25 starts) and run-stopping ability,” Pelissero wrote.
Williams, who injured his hamstring during Ohio State’s Pro Day, had his draft preparation cut short. The injury is not considered a long-term concern and hasn’t stopped teams from showing strong interest.
“He had six top-30 visits — including several with teams owning picks late in Round 1,” Pelissero added.
With Dan Quinn now leading Washington’s defense, the idea of adding a powerful interior presence like Williams to the defensive front makes sense. His size and strength could complement Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne while helping shore up a run defense that showed inconsistencies last season.
While it might not be the flashy pick fans expect, Tyleik Williams could be the type of foundational piece the Commanders need in the trenches — and a surprise selection that pays off.
READ MORE: NFL insider suggests Commanders should make huge move in NFL Draft
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Analyst compares Commanders' mock selection to ex-Dan Quinn Cowboys star
• Commanders roasted for $45 million free agent signing
• Commanders' veteran lineman carrying a chip on his shoulder into 2025