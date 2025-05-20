RGIII claps back at Ryan Clark after Caitlin Clark–Angel Reese debate turns personal
Former Washington Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III has never been shy about his sports takes or how he goes about his broadcasting. Some call it corny, but at the end of the day, RGIII has become one of the most notable personalities in sports.
The former Commanders' quarterback used to work at ESPN with fellow former NFL player Ryan Clark, and the two have entered a feud of sorts recently.
The battle has stemmed from RGIII posting to his X account saying that the WNBA's Chicago Sky player Angel Reese "hates" Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark following their multiple run-ins since they entered the league with the most recent coming from their matchup to open the WNBA season where Clarke gave Reese a hard take foul which Reese took exception to.
Clark took to his platform on The Pivot podcast to dismiss Griffin III's take on the Clark-Reese rivalry and might have taken things a bit too far. Following Clark's rant on the subject, RGIII came back at him to express that he had crossed a line when discussing the topic of conversation.
The argument can go either way, but at the end of the day, it's sports, and it should remain sports.
Clark and RGIII both make valid arguments when it comes to the topic of Clark and Reese, and it will only continue to add fuel to the fire that is the budding rivalry between the two teams and players.
This was the first matchup of the season between the Fever and Sky, and it is starting to look as if this WNBA season is shaping up to be one of the best yet. The Fever got the better of the Sky, but as the season progresses, don't be surprised if the Sky start to close the gap.
