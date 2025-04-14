Commander Country

Former Commanders star earns Hall of Fame recognition

Former Washington Commanders star Vernon Davis will be inducted into the Gridiron Greats Hall of Fame for his lasting impact on and off the field.

Joanne Coley

NFL former player Vernon Davis during the NFL Alumni Legends Party Presented by USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures at Avalon Hollywood. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
NFL former player Vernon Davis during the NFL Alumni Legends Party Presented by USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures at Avalon Hollywood. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Former Washington Commanders tight end Vernon Davis may have hung up his cleats, but he's still adding accolades to his impressive football resume. For his hardwork and dedication Davis has been selected as part of the 2025 class for the Gridiron Greats Hall of Fame, an honor that celebrates his on-field accomplishments and his dedication to making a difference.

Davis, a D.C. native and University of Maryland standout, spent the final four seasons of his career (2016–2019) with the Commanders. He joins an esteemed 2025 class that includes Leonard Marshall, Marc Collins, Olin Kreutz, and Garney Henley.

He will be formally inducted on May 30 at the 14th annual Mike Ditka Hall of Fame Gala in Chicago. The event is hosted by the Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund, a nonprofit that supports former players facing physical, mental, and financial challenges after their careers.

Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis
Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis (85) scores a touchdown past Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas (32) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

After stints with the San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos, Davis returned home to Washington, suiting up for the Commanders from 2016 to 2019. Davis, a two-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl 50 champion, ranks among the NFL's all-time great tight ends, finishing his career with 7,562 receiving yards (11th all-time) and 63 touchdowns (7th all-time).

Though he officially retired in 2020, Davis has expanded his influence since hanging up his cleats. He's made a successful leap into acting and producing, launched several business ventures, and remained committed to philanthropy giving back through the Vontae Davis Family Foundation.

Davis' enshrinement highlights a legacy that continues to grow beyond football—a testament to his impact in on and off the field.

Joanne Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

