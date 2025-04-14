Former Commanders star earns Hall of Fame recognition
Former Washington Commanders tight end Vernon Davis may have hung up his cleats, but he's still adding accolades to his impressive football resume. For his hardwork and dedication Davis has been selected as part of the 2025 class for the Gridiron Greats Hall of Fame, an honor that celebrates his on-field accomplishments and his dedication to making a difference.
Davis, a D.C. native and University of Maryland standout, spent the final four seasons of his career (2016–2019) with the Commanders. He joins an esteemed 2025 class that includes Leonard Marshall, Marc Collins, Olin Kreutz, and Garney Henley.
He will be formally inducted on May 30 at the 14th annual Mike Ditka Hall of Fame Gala in Chicago. The event is hosted by the Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund, a nonprofit that supports former players facing physical, mental, and financial challenges after their careers.
After stints with the San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos, Davis returned home to Washington, suiting up for the Commanders from 2016 to 2019. Davis, a two-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl 50 champion, ranks among the NFL's all-time great tight ends, finishing his career with 7,562 receiving yards (11th all-time) and 63 touchdowns (7th all-time).
Though he officially retired in 2020, Davis has expanded his influence since hanging up his cleats. He's made a successful leap into acting and producing, launched several business ventures, and remained committed to philanthropy giving back through the Vontae Davis Family Foundation.
Davis' enshrinement highlights a legacy that continues to grow beyond football—a testament to his impact in on and off the field.
