Could Jonathan Allen's trade request result in a Commanders reunion?
The Washington Commanders were expected to be involved in some trade conversations this offseason and they did not disappoint.
While the Commanders wait to officially welcome San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel when the new league year begins, there is still one specific trade they could agree to within the next week as well.
That one, we presume, would likely involved Washington defensive tackle Jonathan Allen who, it was revealed, has requested and been granted permission to find a new team.
Fox Sports NFL reporter Carmen Vitali sees the Chicago Bears as the team that makes the most sense for Allen in that search.
"The Bears have switched defensive coordinators but the overall base scheme isn't changing. Dennis Allen comes in running one of the most effective 4-3 systems in the league, and guess what makes life a whole lot easier on the entire defense? A really good three-technique," says Vitali. "Also, in the case of Jonathan Allen, he will already have familiarity with the Bears' best pass-rusher in Montez Sweat, who is under contract for another couple years. Reuniting the pair could bring back the dominating fronts Washington was known for just a few seasons ago. While the Bears need help on both sides of the line, Allen would be a good and creative place to start as they assemble the team under Ben Johnson and Dennis Allen's new vision."
Allen and Sweat were part of a Commanders' defensive front that was–at one point–considered to be one of the best in the NFL and at one point was even expected to carry the team to the postseason.
Obviously, those expectations didn't result in real results and eventually Sweat and fellow defensive end Chase Young were shipped out for draft picks that this current front office used to help shape a 12-win roster.
Reuniting Allen with Sweat in Chicago would be a good move for both sides, and would also setup a return for the defensive tackle to Washington in the 2025 regular season.
