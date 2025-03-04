Commanders could make another WR trade after acquiring Deebo Samuel
The Washington Commanders shook up the wide receiver landscape by trading for Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers, but the team may not be done.
ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting that New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard could seek a trade after the team cut Davante Adams.
What's next for Commanders after trading for Deebo Samuel?
Could trading for Lazard make sense?
The fit with Lazard makes sense, but not at his current contract, which has a cap hit of over $13 million for each of the next two seasons.
If the Jets cut Lazard, it would make him a much stronger possibility to join the Commanders. Washington has dynamic playmakers with Terry McLaurin and the aforementioned Samuel, but giving the team a large, dependable target up the middle could create even more havoc for opposing defenses.
Lazard might be the ideal fit with his 6-5, 227-pound frame that gives the Commanders depth to work with in the long run.
The new league year begins on Wednesday, March 12, where transactions like this could become official.
